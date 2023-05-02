How witchcraft went viral on TikTok

WitchTok is a community on the popular short video app TikTok, which focuses on witchcraft, magic, and rituals.

The trend has grown in popularity in recent years as people search for a spiritual connection and look for alternatives to more traditional religious practices. Although some see it as a harmless way to express their creativity and explore their spirituality, others have raised concerns about safety and the potential danger of participating in the community.

To access WitchTok, simply open the TikTok app and search for the #witchtok hashtag. There you will find a wealth of videos related to witchcraft and magic, including tutorials on how to make rituals, spells and potions, as well as tips on connecting with nature and improving your spiritual well-being.

However, some experts have raised concerns about the potential danger of participating in the WitchTok community. For example, there is a risk that younger users will be influenced by misinformation or dangerous information being shared online. Some have questioned whether the rituals and practices displayed in the community are legal, ethical, or even safe.

Despite these concerns, many WitchTok participants say the community has provided them with a sense of support and community, especially for those who feel marginalized because of their spiritual beliefs. The community has allowed people to connect and share their creativity and knowledge about witchcraft and magic.

Social media platforms like TikTok have allowed people to share their interests and beliefs, and WitchTok is one example of how an online community can grow and develop around a specific topic. As more and more people join the online conversation, WitchTok has evolved to include a wide range of witchcraft-related topics, from history and philosophy to the practice and rituals themselves.