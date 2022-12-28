Source title: Scientific innovation in Huairou speeds up and the supply of cultural tourism products is more abundant Two “big scientific installations” will be put into trial operation next year

The reporter learned from the “Two Sessions” in Huairou District on the 27th that next year Huairou Science City will have two “big scientific devices” put into trial operation, namely the multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facility and the second phase of the Meridian Project. The China Movie Metropolis will continue to host brand events such as the Movie Carnival and the China Movie Metropolis Development Forum. At the same time, it will give full play to its unique brand advantages in global tourism, increase the supply of cultural and tourism products, and enrich the brand connotation of “slow life, micro-tourism”. Huairou Science City adds two more “big science installations” In 2023, Huairou Science City will speed up the putting into operation of the scientific facilities and platforms laid out during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, focusing on ensuring the trial operation of the multi-modal and cross-scale biomedical imaging facilities and the second phase of the Meridian Project, and promoting molecular science, 7 platforms including Light Elements, Space Astronomy, Klystron, Deep Resources, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and Pan-Third Pole entered into trial operation; strive for 5 “Fourteenth Five-Year Plans” including the Human Organ Physiological and Pathological Simulation Device, and Terahertz Science and Technology Center Platform “The construction of the projects laid out during the period started. In recent years, the construction of scientific facilities in Huairou Science City has achieved fruitful results. On July 29, 2019, the construction of the space environment ground-based comprehensive monitoring network (the second phase of the Meridian Project) started, which means that the five major scientific installations planned by the country during the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan” and “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” periods have all been established in Huairou Science and Technology Co., Ltd. The city starts construction. At present, the second phase of the Meridian Project is speeding up the procurement of scientific research equipment, installation and commissioning on site. After nearly three years of construction, the multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facility was officially completed on November 3 this year. With the installation and commissioning of scientific research equipment, scientific research personnel, engineering and technical personnel, operation teams, teachers and students of Peking University have successively settled in. At present, the 29 civil engineering projects of scientific facilities laid out during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period have all been completed, the earth system numerical simulation device and the first batch of 5 cross-research platforms are officially in operation, and the comprehensive extreme condition experimental device has entered the state of scientific research. The second phase of the Meridian Project , multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facilities, high-energy synchrotron radiation light sources, 8 second-batch cross-research platforms, and 11 scientific and educational infrastructures to speed up equipment installation and commissioning. In the next step, Huairou District will highlight the guidance of science, make good use of the joint construction of the Ministry and the City, and the cooperation mechanism of the Institute and the City, and do a good job in the three articles of “Science”, “Scientists” and “Science City”, and explore the original innovation of the comprehensive National Science Center in the new era. paradigm. See also Municipal elections, at 12 turnout slightly down compared to 2017 China Movie Metropolis Increases Supply of Cultural Tourism Products Next year, the China Movie Metropolis will continue to host brand events such as the Movie Carnival and the China Movie Metropolis Development Forum. At the same time, it will give full play to its unique brand advantages in global tourism, increase the supply of cultural and tourism products, and enrich the brand connotation of “slow life, micro-tourism”. Walking into Yangsong Town, Huairou District, the core location of China Movie Metropolis, you can find that there are not only cute pet performances and parent-child camps popular with parents and children, but also lawn concerts and open-air lawn cinemas suitable for young people. There are also intangible cultural heritage projects such as light shows, starry sky camping, and iron flower performances. Here, tourists can be provided with quality, personalized, and rich types of micro-holiday experiences. Next year, China Film Metropolis will continue to increase the supply of cultural tourism products, explore a new cultural tourism model of “movies + micro-tourism + slow life”, and further enhance the siphon effect of “coming to the Film Metropolis for the weekend”. In recent years, the holding of a series of activities of the China Film Metropolis Film Festival has achieved good social and economic benefits. Yangsong Town, where the venue is held, guides the upgrading and transformation of scenic spots such as the World of Deer, deploys the movie metropolis coffee business format, and creates many places for online celebrity travel and patting cards. Yangsong Town Movie Metropolis Flower Sea, Beijing Deer World Theme Park, Beijing Classic Car Museum, Yangsong Town Cultural Center + Star Nest Campsite, Beijing Construction Engineering·Jingyue Linxi Aesthetic Art Museum and other 5 units were successfully selected for the 2021 Beijing Internet Celebrity Check-In list. “In order to build the brand of ‘Come to the Movie Metropolis for the Weekend’, Yang Song Township and the District Cultural Promotion Center set up a special class for work. While holding the Beijing International Film Festival Film Carnival, it stimulated the ‘night economy’ and guided the improvement of cultural and tourism resources in the jurisdiction. The upgrade in quality attracts citizens to come to the Movie Metropolis for leisure experience.” said Wang Tianyi, deputy mayor of Yangsong Town. “Next year, Yangsong Town Government will form a joint force with the District Cultural Promotion Center to successfully hold the 13th Beijing International Film Festival Film Carnival, promote the open sharing of high-quality resources of Beijing Film and China Film, improve the cultural performance operation service facilities of China Film Base, and organize characteristics Film sources, promote film academy theaters to provide screening services to the society, and create a “never-ending film festival” with high standards. At the same time, adhere to the concept of “movies + slow life + micro tourism”, introduce social investment, and promote the experience of online celebrities Upgrade and expand the fashion consumption business of Movie Metropolis.” The relevant person in charge of Yangsong Town Government said. See also Tobacco smuggling, risk increase with inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war

The reporter learned from the “Two Sessions” in Huairou District on the 27th that next year Huairou Science City will have two “big scientific devices” put into trial operation, namely the multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facility and the second phase of the Meridian Project. The China Movie Metropolis will continue to host brand events such as the Movie Carnival and the China Movie Metropolis Development Forum. At the same time, it will give full play to its unique brand advantages in global tourism, increase the supply of cultural and tourism products, and enrich the brand connotation of “slow life, micro-tourism”.

Huairou Science City adds two more “big science installations”

In 2023, Huairou Science City will speed up the putting into operation of the scientific facilities and platforms laid out during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, focusing on ensuring the trial operation of the multi-modal and cross-scale biomedical imaging facilities and the second phase of the Meridian Project, and promoting molecular science, 7 platforms including Light Elements, Space Astronomy, Klystron, Deep Resources, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and Pan-Third Pole entered into trial operation; strive for 5 “Fourteenth Five-Year Plans” including the Human Organ Physiological and Pathological Simulation Device, and Terahertz Science and Technology Center Platform “The construction of the projects laid out during the period started.

In recent years, the construction of scientific facilities in Huairou Science City has achieved fruitful results. On July 29, 2019, the construction of the space environment ground-based comprehensive monitoring network (the second phase of the Meridian Project) started, which means that the five major scientific installations planned by the country during the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan” and “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” periods have all been established in Huairou Science and Technology Co., Ltd. The city starts construction. At present, the second phase of the Meridian Project is speeding up the procurement of scientific research equipment, installation and commissioning on site.

After nearly three years of construction, the multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facility was officially completed on November 3 this year. With the installation and commissioning of scientific research equipment, Peking University’s scientific research personnel, engineering and technical personnel, operation team, teachers and students have successively settled in. At present, the 29 civil engineering projects of scientific facilities laid out during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period have all been completed, the earth system numerical simulation device and the first batch of 5 cross-research platforms are officially in operation, and the comprehensive extreme condition experimental device has entered the state of scientific research. The second phase of the Meridian Project , multi-modal cross-scale biomedical imaging facilities, high-energy synchrotron radiation light sources, 8 second-batch cross-research platforms, and 11 scientific and educational infrastructures to speed up equipment installation and commissioning.

In the next step, Huairou District will highlight the guidance of science, make good use of the joint construction of the Ministry and the City, and the cooperation mechanism of the Institute and the City, and do a good job in the three articles of “Science”, “Scientists” and “Science City”, and explore the original innovation of the comprehensive National Science Center in the new era. paradigm.

China Movie Metropolis Increases Supply of Cultural Tourism Products

Next year, the China Movie Metropolis will continue to host brand events such as the Movie Carnival and the China Movie Metropolis Development Forum. At the same time, it will give full play to its unique brand advantages in global tourism, increase the supply of cultural and tourism products, and enrich the brand connotation of “slow life, micro-tourism”.

Walking into Yangsong Town, Huairou District, the core location of China Movie Metropolis, you can find that there are not only cute pet performances and parent-child camps popular with parents and children, but also lawn concerts and open-air lawn cinemas suitable for young people. There are also intangible cultural heritage projects such as light shows, starry sky camping, and iron flower performances. Here, tourists can be provided with quality, personalized, and rich types of micro-holiday experiences.

Next year, China Film Metropolis will continue to increase the supply of cultural tourism products, explore a new cultural tourism model of “movies + micro-tourism + slow life”, and further enhance the siphon effect of “coming to the Film Metropolis for the weekend”.

In recent years, the holding of a series of activities of the China Film Metropolis Film Festival has achieved good social and economic benefits. Yangsong Town, where the venue is held, guides the upgrading and transformation of scenic spots such as the World of Deer, deploys the movie metropolis coffee business format, and creates many places for online celebrity travel and patting cards. Yangsong Town Movie Metropolis Flower Sea, Beijing Deer World Theme Park, Beijing Classic Car Museum, Yangsong Town Cultural Center + Star Nest Campsite, Beijing Construction Engineering·Jingyue Linxi Aesthetic Art Museum and other 5 units were successfully selected for the 2021 Beijing Internet Celebrity Check-In list.

“In order to build the brand of ‘Come to the Movie Metropolis for the Weekend’, Yang Song Township and the District Cultural Promotion Center set up a special class for work. While holding the Beijing International Film Festival Film Carnival, it stimulated the ‘night economy’ and guided the improvement of cultural and tourism resources in the jurisdiction. The upgrade in quality attracts citizens to come to the Movie Metropolis for leisure experience.” said Wang Tianyi, deputy mayor of Yangsong Town.

“Next year, Yangsong Town Government will form a joint force with the District Cultural Promotion Center to successfully hold the 13th Beijing International Film Festival Film Carnival, promote the open sharing of high-quality resources of Beijing Film and China Film, improve the cultural performance operation service facilities of China Film Base, and organize characteristics Film sources, promote film academy theaters to provide screening services to the society, and create a “never-ending film festival” with high standards. At the same time, adhere to the concept of “movies + slow life + micro tourism”, introduce social investment, and promote the experience of online celebrities Upgrade and expand the fashion consumption business of Movie Metropolis.” The relevant person in charge of Yangsong Town Government said.