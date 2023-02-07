On the evening of February 4, 2023, a multi-vehicle rear-end collision, explosion and fire accident occurred near the Wangcheng Toll Station of Hunan Expressway (Changxiang Section of Xuguang Expressway). (Synthesis of video screenshots)

[The Epoch Times, February 06, 2023]A few days ago, 16 people died in a car accident near the Wangcheng Toll Station on Hunan Expressway (Changxiang Section of Xuguang Expressway). Several witnesses and witnesses disclosed the situation at the scene.

At 5 o’clock in the evening on February 4, a traffic accident occurred on the 676-kilometer section of Xuguang Expressway from south to north, and some vehicles exploded and caught fire. Hunan officials reported on the 5th that 5 traffic accidents occurred within 10 minutes, resulting in 16 deaths and 66 injuries involving 49 vehicles.

The online video showed that many large trucks were burning violently, billowing thick smoke, and the people at the scene shouted, “Is there a fire extinguisher?” Many small trucks were piled up due to extrusion. After the fire, several vehicles were severely damaged.

The “Emergency Call” video under the “Beijing News” reported on the 5th that Ms. Wang, who witnessed the accident, said that it was raining lightly at the time of the incident, and her car was hit by another car, as if a disaster had come from heaven. like. Her family drives a tall car, “If we drive a small (small) car, we will die.”

Ms. Wang said that seven members of her family were in the car when the incident happened. She climbed out of the car first. Child. Her daughter was the last to be pulled out before the car exploded.

She said that her phone, money, ID card, etc. were all in the car.

Shandong provincial media “Poster News” reported on the 5th that Li Wei (pseudonym), the driver who witnessed the accident, said that he suddenly couldn’t see anything before the accident. , “It’s too late to pull the handbrake, the car behind has already pushed my car forward.”

He said that before he could react, he was rear-ended by another 4 cars, and his car was stuck in the middle of the road, and the door could not be opened.

Li Wei saw that after the vehicle collided, the length of the rear-end collision was about two to three hundred meters. Many people were trapped in the stacked cars on the first lane (passing lane), and after a few minutes the top car started to smoke and burst into flames. Li Wei borrowed seven or eight fire extinguishers. It was still raining, but they couldn’t put out the fire on the car. The fire then spread across all driveways, and even the arrival of the first fire trucks failed to extinguish the fire.

Li Wei said that the car he bought for more than 500,000 yuan (RMB) was also burned.

“The Beijing News” reported on the 5th that an eyewitness, Mr. Zeng, said that it was light rain and visibility was low. After the traffic jam, he heard a suspected explosion and saw several fire trucks. He was blocked at the scene for about two hours.

Beiqing.com reported on the 6th that Yang Meng (pseudonym), a family member of the injured, said on the evening of the 5th that her sister-in-law and her family of three were traveling by car from Tianjin. a rib, her son had a head injury, and her husband had a broken back of his head. At that time, someone knocked on the window of the car and told the sister-in-law’s family to run away quickly because a car behind was leaking oil, and then they ran away quickly.

Liu Zhen (pseudonym)’s car was behind the accident vehicle, and he encountered this incident after finishing his self-driving tour. He said that it had been raining at that time and there would be water mist when passing the waterlogged road. After the accident, he saw a number of cars stacked together, the front of a large truck was squashed, and it smelled of burning. After that, he heard someone in front of him yelling “It’s on fire, get off the highway quickly.” When he got off the highway, he saw smoke coming from the front of the flattened truck in front of him.

