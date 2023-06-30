Home » Hundreds of traffic lights failed in Hamburg | > – News
News

by admin
Status: 06/30/2023 09:01 a.m

A large-scale disruption paralyzed many traffic lights in the Hamburg city area this morning.

According to the traffic control center, around 7:20 a.m. around 1,000 traffic lights were affected. In the meantime, however, the disruption has been rectified except for 200 traffic lights.

The spokesman could not say whether there were traffic accidents because of the traffic light failure. So far, nothing is known about the cause.

