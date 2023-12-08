Hunter Biden, accused of nine tax crimes in his second criminal case | International

The Hunter Biden Tax Controversy Continues to Cause Headache for President Joe Biden

A Los Angeles grand jury has opened a new criminal case against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for alleged tax crimes. According to the grand jury, Hunter Biden is accused of intentionally concealing millions of dollars in income between 2016 and 2019 and committing nine tax-related offenses, including purposefully lying to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and using corporate funds for personal expenses.

This is the second criminal case against Hunter Biden just as his father enters the campaign to retain the White House in 2024. It is alleged that Hunter Biden had the financial means to pay $1.4 million in taxes during the specified time frame, but instead, he allegedly used the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle that included renting a Lamborghini, staying at the exclusive Chateau Marmont hotel, and making payments to exotic dancers and prostitutes.

The recent indictment also alleges that Hunter Biden used company funds to cover personal expenses, including tuition fees for his daughter and payments to his ex-girlfriend. The prosecutor, David Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden for five years, claims that the accused led a luxurious lifestyle while evading taxes, and these claims are substantiated by transactions at luxury hotels, expenses with his former partner, and purchases at exclusive stores in New York and Los Angeles, where Biden resides.

The new charges come as a previous agreement between Hunter Biden and the Prosecutor’s Office completely collapsed in July due to different interpretations between the parties and pressure from the Republicans. The special prosecutor has now decided to file charges for allegations of illegal purchase and possession of a weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and significant fines.

Hunter Biden has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty in a federal court appearance, prompting further scrutiny from the Republicans, who view the case as a weapon against the President.

The Republicans have also issued a subpoena to Hunter Biden to appear in front of the House of Representatives. Although Hunter Biden has agreed to attend, he insists on a public statement instead of a closed-door hearing, citing concerns about selective leaks and misinformation.

The recent developments have intensified the political implications of the case, with Republicans seeking to use it as a tool to pressure the President and potentially fuel calls for impeachment. However, the legal and constitutional implications of the case remain a subject of debate and contention within the political arena. As the investigation continues, all eyes are on the Biden family and the potential impact on the upcoming 2024 election.

