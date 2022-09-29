Hydrogeological risk mitigation intervention completed in the hamlet of Tomo. This was announced by the municipal administration of Feltre. The work involved, in particular, the removal of gravelly material that had accumulated, for a variable height between 120 and 160 centimeters, upstream of some weirs positioned along a gully located between the end of Via Frascaro and the beginning of via Campo Grando, in the Caoril valley area.

“The intervention, requested in the past by some residents in the area, was made possible thanks to the work of technicians and workers of Veneto Agriculture on the recommendation of the regional forest services and after the Municipality took an active part to urgently implement the works », comments the councilor for the environment Tiziana Penco.

Tomo bridles before cleaning

«In the past», Councilor Penco continues, «we had intervened to free the roadway from the material discharged in conjunction with abundant rainfall; now, with this more incisive solution, the clearing of the reins allows us to be more relaxed even in the event of heavy rains, given that – among other things – the road in question is at the service of about twenty house numbers ».