“I can’t stand it” A series of non-face-to-face treatment closures… Business diversification ‘struggling’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Myeong-nyeon = Representatives of non-face-to-face treatment companies belonging to the Telemedicine Industry Council hold a press conference in front of the Presidential Office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on the morning of May 24 and read an appeal requesting a full review of the non-face-to-face treatment pilot project. 2023.05.24. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Sujeong Lee = With the non-face-to-face treatment pilot project running for a month, more and more companies are announcing the end of the service. Concern that “it seems to have put an obstacle in the use of the service” has become a reality. Some platform companies are responding to rapidly changing situations by expanding their portfolios to businesses other than non-face-to-face treatment.

According to related industries on the 2nd, ‘Barophil’, a non-face-to-face treatment and drug delivery startup, recently announced in a customer notice that “the service will inevitably be terminated at the end of this month due to the government’s business reduction of non-face-to-face medical services.” .

Since its launch in July 2021, Barophil has been active in business, such as attracting a series A investment of 1 billion won in June last year, but decided to close the business after the pilot project period. In April of last year, men’s medical healthcare platform ‘Sirz’, which attracted pre-series A investment, and oriental clinic non-face-to-face treatment platform ‘Padak’ also ended their businesses.

Previously, through a pilot project plan, the government made it possible to receive non-face-to-face treatment only if there was a history of receiving face-to-face treatment at least once for the same disease at the same hospital within 30 days. In the case of first visits, only island/remote patients, people with mobility difficulties, and confirmed infectious disease patients were allowed.

At the time, the industry strongly protested, saying that the principle of ‘allowing re-exams’ was a measure that did not consider the field, as most of the first-time patients among non-face-to-face medical service users were. In fact, according to the Telemedicine Industry Council, the medical treatment cancellation rate of medical staff, which was 17% before the pilot project, increased to 40%, causing inconvenience to users.

In particular, it was investigated that the inconvenience is increasing, especially for parents who actively used non-face-to-face medical care. Prior to the implementation of the pilot project, the rate of requests for pediatric care was 19.3%, but it has recently decreased to 7.3%.

In this situation, there are places that have found a way to survive through business diversification. 3J, which recently ended its non-face-to-face STD test service for vaginitis and venereal disease, ‘Chekit’, plans to promote non-face-to-face STD service within the year through the regulatory sandbox of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. By using the regulatory sandbox, STD test results can be communicated directly to patients without going through the medical staff.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choi Dong-joon = Baek Jae-wook, general affairs director of the Dobong-gu Medical Association, is demonstrating the non-face-to-face treatment implementation process related to the non-face-to-face treatment pilot project at a hospital in Dobong-gu, Seoul on May 30. (Co-report photo) 2023.05.30. [email protected]

3J previously launched a vaginal microbiological examination service and has completed its business transition. 3J explained, “Based on the non-face-to-face vaginitis test experience and technology, we launched a vaginal microbiological test service and successfully completed the business transition.”

Some have secured safety by expanding their portfolio even before the pilot project. Ola Care, a life care platform operated by Blueant, has recently strengthened its lineup of life care products in the commerce sector. Various care brands that can help you manage your overall life, from a care diet to hair loss and sleep, are available in the store. It is a move to go beyond a non-face-to-face medical treatment app and become a comprehensive life care platform.

From the beginning of business, Olacare has put forward ‘correct life care’ as its brand identity. In July of last year, it opened ‘Ola Care Mall’, which analyzes customers’ non-face-to-face medical treatment data and sells personalized products, and has been increasing its sales since then.

With the goal of lowering the psychological and economic barriers to mental health counseling, the psychological counseling service in the app is also being reorganized and provided. From free psychological tests to a community where you can share your concerns anonymously and receive answers from professional psychological counselors, you can choose customized psychological services according to your individual circumstances.

The industry predicts that business diversification will expand further in the future. An official from non-face-to-face platform company A said, “It was partly predictable that small platforms would be difficult from the beginning of the pilot project,” and “the movement to try various business areas besides non-face-to-face treatment will continue.”

