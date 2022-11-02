From Paris Bordon to Maurizio Cattelan, from the photos of the “paparazzo” Ron Galella to those of the divas on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, passing through Canova and Goya, and the latest openings at the Sarmede International Illustration Exhibition and at 21 Gallery of Treviso: a long weekend dedicated to art in the Marca.

A Treviso the civic museums are also open on Monday 31 October Tuesday 1 November from 10 am to 6 pm: a Saint Catherine see “Paris Bordon. Divine Painter ”, with masterpieces from the most important museums in the world, and the collateral exhibition“ Views of Treviso urbs picta at the time of Paris Bordon ”by the Treviso painter Nadia Soligo; to the Bailo Museum we find the new nineteenth century gallery, the temporary “Homage to Canova”, and part of the widespread exhibition “Europe does not fall from the sky” (with the Imago Mundi collection – Italy), which can also be visited in Robegan House, where works dedicated to the Mediterranean are exhibited. Also in Treviso, the new exhibition of 21 Gallery “Rome: emerging painting today. A new generation ”with 40 works by 12 young painters of the contemporary scene, is open on Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November 10 am-7pm.

From Saturday 29 October the International Exhibition of Illustration for Children “The Images of Fantasy” is back, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary on the theme “Dreams, memories and other poems” with 350 works by over 30 artists from 15 countries, open on Monday October 31st and Tuesday November 1st from 10am to 6pm House of the Fantasy of Sarmede, while the Stepan Zavrel Museum is open in the town hall on Tuesday 1 November at 11-12.30 and 16-18 (closed tomorrow). TO Sarcinelli Palace in Conegliano there is “Paparazzo Superstar”, the first retrospective in the world (with over 180 shots on display) on the great American photographer of Italian origins, Ron Galella, who immortalized Hollywood stars, politicians and intellectuals, in their daily lives, open on Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1st November 10 am-7pm.

On the other hand, the Opitergino museum center is accessible on Tuesday 1st November: a Palazzo Foscolo from 10 to 13 and from 14.30 to 18 you can admire the photographic exhibition “Divine – Portrait of actresses from the 1932 – 2018 International Film Festival”, the Alberto Martini Picture Gallery and the Zava Collection with glasses by Picasso, Arp, Ernst, while the Museo “Bellis” with the permanent archeology it is open from 2.30pm to 6pm.

A Monastier in the Ninni Riva Abbey the “Ars in Tempore” itinerary is set up with one hundred works of contemporary art open on Tuesday 1st November at 9.30am-12pm and 3-7pm.