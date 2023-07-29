Imola Summer Sound, the artists ‘close to Romagna’ – News

“Singing here tonight is very important for us. In this way we try to be close with our music to a region and a people who have been through a lot in recent months. Those who have not been through it may not be able to understand the difficulties and what you try to lose everything overnight. We are here, if only to give a moment of joy and light-heartedness to all those kids who will be here at the concert tonight. We need to start over from normality, from the things that make us feel good , to slowly rebuild a new everyday life. Pain is not erased in one evening, but music can help us distract ourselves for a while. Being here and singing is our way of embracing them all from the stage”. Luchè said it, one of the protagonists of the Imola Summer Sound rap and trap festival, on July 29 at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in support of the population affected by the flood “I am very excited, as if it were a ‘new thing’. Give something, doing something for others fills you up, makes you look in the mirror more willingly. I trot upside down all over the boot without sometimes even realizing where I am, from North to South. Today I think we all know where we are and why : Romagna is a national heritage and we are proud to give the proceeds of this concert for the people who have suffered. Forza Romagna”, added Geolier.

“Tonight in Imola will be a special evening in which we will join forces in support of the populations affected by the flood. I am happy to be able to do my part on this occasion and have the opportunity to lend a hand with my music” Shiva then said.

