Implementation of Police Act 30 in Waqarabad district for one month, ban on unauthorized gatherings, processions, sit-ins and rallies.

Ban on gatherings, processions, sit-ins and rallies without permission

Waqarabad: 30. September (Sahar News.com)

For one month for maintaining law and order in Waqarabad district of Telangana state Police Act.30 It has been implemented October 1st until the October 31 Strict action will be taken.

Superintendent of Police (SP) District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has issued a statement in this regard this evening that for the purpose of maintaining law and order in the district of Waqarabad for one month in the entire district of Waqarabad. Police Act.30 (1861) has been implemented on which total October 1, Sunday to October 31, Tuesday And in this regard, orders have been officially issued today.

District SP Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has said that Police Act.30 After the implementation of Waqarabad, any kind of protests, sit-ins, road block protests, rallies, public meetings and processions will be completely banned in the entire district of Waqarabad without the permission of the police officials. And apart from the use of loudspeakers, speeches will also be banned.

SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who disturb peace and order, those who damage government and private property and those who violate any law. District SP has requested political leaders, public representatives and representatives of various organizations to cooperate with the police in this matter.

