Home sales in 2022 increased by 5.4%. This is what emerges from a study by the Fimaa-Italian federation of business brokers and agents, a member of Confcommercio. In the third quarter of last year, according to 49.3% of real estate agents adhering to the federation, the housing sale market was characterized by the stabilization of demand for purchases, with cyclical percentage changes in the number of transactions on the same levels as in the second quarter of 2022 (judgements expressed by 42.9% of the panel). This would bring the number of home exchanges for 2022 to 790 thousand (+5.4%).

Average selling prices they grew by the same percentage as in the previous period (+3.0%, Istat data) according to 56.6% of the interviewees. According to 71.2% of operators questioned, there is a reduction in the supply of homes put up for sale.

According to the opinions expressed, the most requested apartment in 2022 is independent (76.6%), located in the suburbs or hinterland of cities (40.3%), in medium-high energy class (40.5%), renovated (36.6%), with terrace or balcony (53.8%). In the last two years, the request for a high energy class appears to have consolidated: B, C or D is the hypothesis chosen by 40.5% of the sample.

On average, the terrace or balcony is preferred in 53.8% of requests, dthey become 60.8% in the North and are surpassed by the garden or private courtyard in the central or southern regions and islands (50.7% and 51.9% respectively). The most requested type of heating is autonomous (98.9% of preferences), probably due to the rise in the cost of energy, better cost control is desired.

For the first quarter of 2023 on changes in the number of sales less optimism emerges than in the past, with an increase in ratings of decrease which become the method most chosen by operators (61.8%). For price changes, 55.3% of Fimaa real estate agents assume a change similar to that of the last quarter of 2022: +3.1% in the first quarter of 2023. the rental market. In the third quarter of 2022, in the opinion of almost 80% of the operators questioned, demand further strengthened; for almost the same share (73.4%) the offer decreased. Consequently, most of the sample of real estate agents interviewed (42.5%) report a change in the number of lease contracts similar to that recorded in the second quarter of the year.

For rents, 51.4% of the respondentsi refers to a higher percentage increase than in the previous quarter. For the first 4 months of 2023, 49.2% of the panel expect a change in the number of rental contracts on the same levels as those of the last part of 2022, as highlighted by 55.7% for rents.

“In the first quarter of 2023 – commented Santino Taverna, national president Fimaa – the surveys show a possible reduction in sales with stable values, compared to the previous quarter. Despite the particular economic situation we are experiencing, characterized by international destabilization due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, by the increase in inflation and mortgage rates, real estate remains a safe haven asset.

Inflation, in particular, is a two-faced factorand for the real estate market because on the one hand it encourages you to invest your savings in a safe way with the purchase of real estate and on the other it erodes the purchasing power of families. Furthermore, the Fimaa study shows that the demand is directed towards energy efficient buildings. In this sense, the need for better management of energy costs goes hand in hand with the need for maintaining the value of houses, which could be affected by the current European directive on energy performance, with the obligation for all residential properties to reach high energy. To reduce the environmental impact of buildings, more gradual is needed, taking into account the architectural aspects of buildings in our country. The risk of any devaluations that could affect most of the Italian properties still in class G and F must be avoided”.