The match between Besiktas and Antalyasport was stopped by the referee as fans threw toys from the stands

The fans from the stands started to throw soft toys in the field during the match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, in Turkey. A real rain so much so that the referee interrupted the match for a few minutes.

That of the fans was a gesture of solidarity for the children affected by the earthquake which devastated Turkey and Syria and who have now lost everything.