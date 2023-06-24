In a Gaula operation, they captured two subjects for extortion

13
In the last few hours, in the capital of Risaraldense, two men were captured who apparently were extorting money from a moneylender from the Galicia Alta neighborhood. The complaint and the quick action of the CTI Gaula allowed these subjects, who apparently have the area flogged, they were prosecuted and sent to prison. In the…
Exclusive content for subscribers
See also A new round of nucleic acid testing will be carried out in key areas and key populations in Ejina Banner with over 100 discharged cases