In Bogotá pets, dogs and cats, will have public bathrooms – news

The Agreement will be subject to sanction by the mayor of the capital of the Republic.

Councilor María Clara Name Ramírez of the Alianza Verde party, celebrated the approval of the initiative of her authorship in the Council of Bogotá, which promotes the so-called “bathrooms for pets”, so that they can rest, hydrate and do their business in public sites.

The approved Agreement, once it is sanctioned by the mayor of Bogotá, will allow entities to establish strategies to promote friendly, resting and safe areas of services for domestic companion animals (dogs and cats), assistance and emotional support.

In spaces with a high influx of public, these areas, open or closed, permanent or temporary, must be established. Although the District Health Secretariat does not have an updated registry of pets in the city, there is an estimated population of dogs and cats corresponding to the year 2019 of 1,210,820 specimens, of which 89.5% are dogs and 10.5% are % They’re cats.

