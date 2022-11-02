Home News In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books on fire
In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books on fire

In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books on fire

CHIAVERANO. A series of acts of vandalism, culminating in a book burning.

To report it is the municipal administration of Chiaverano.

In recent weeks the furniture (tables and chairs) that were positioned in front of the Infopoint had already been destroyed.

The municipal roadman had made them. They were used mainly by young people who met in that place. Now the space is empty.

Then, especially on Halloween night (but already in the previous days there had been similar events), near the multipurpose there was a series of vandalisms including the breaking of the windows of the kitchen located near the playground and the breaking of some multipurpose glasses.

“Furthermore, only many books were taken from the bookcrossing cabinet, now almost empty, and they were set on fire in the courtyard in front of the doctor’s office. This last fact is certainly disturbing ”.

And a quote from Heinrich Heine is quoted: “Where books are burned, men are also burned”.

