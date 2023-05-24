Home » In Crimea, the Kerch bridge was closed again – what is happening
In Crimea, the Kerch bridge was closed again – what is happening

The Russian occupation “authority” announced the temporary closure of the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged in 2022. The reason is called military training, which seems to be taking place in the area.

This was stated by the so-called “head” of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

“The Crimean bridge is closed due to the training conducted in the district. Traffic will be restored in a few hours. I strongly ask everyone to trust only verified sources of information.” – said in his post.

Meanwhile, footage is being published online showing thick smoke rising over the bridge.

As you know, in May the Crimean Bridge was closed at least twice due to missile danger, employees were evacuated from the posts, but the citizens were not informed about this, explaining the interruptions as “technical reasons”.

We will remind that, according to military expert Oleg Zhdanov, Tomahawk (American long-range cruise missiles – Author) and ATACMS can destroy the Crimean Bridge.

And according to the information of a military expert, pilot-instructor Roman Svitan, Storm Shadow missiles can destroy the Crimean bridge almost from the first strike.

