In Furschweiler, the anniversary of the refuge huts is celebrated with a hike

In Furschweiler, the anniversary of the refuge huts is celebrated with a hike

The initiator was the fruit and horticultural association Furschweiler under the then chairman Andreas Mailänder. Many years later, on May 1st, the well-known and well-attended hut festival took place, says a spokesman. This small anniversary is now to be celebrated with an anniversary hut hike on the Metzenberg. Interested people meet on Monday, May 1st at 10.30 a.m. at the Hiemeshaus in Furschweiler. The hike begins around 11 a.m. on an easily accessible path, past the Roman fountain, the chestnut tree at the Reitscheider Kreuz, Gehweiler Weg and the water treading facility. Backpack catering is announced.

