“Street Fighter 6” display: new gameplay details, revealed future fighters and released demo version | NOVA Information Square

Get an in-depth look at the various features and modes that will be included in the full game coming June 2nd.

Get your spray paint cans ready, because we’ll be coloring the streets with all the new news from the Street Fighter 6 showcase. The show will be hosted by rapper Lil Wayne! This graffiti masterpiece will include details on World Tour, Versus Lobby battles with customizable avatars, amazing features that will brighten up the Fighting Grounds, Year 1 fighter reveals, and immediate playability demo version of .

RPG around the world

World Tour is a single-player story mode where players build their own custom avatar and experience a grand mystery with the support of a legendary master. The latest destination on the journey is Nashar, a developing country in a remote corner of Asia.

Along the way, you’ll meet legendary fighters from the Street Fighter 6 roster. Use plane tickets to travel around the world to find all 18 fighters, some of whom are located in secret. Join their school to become their apprentice and learn their nirvana. Send gifts to masters and complete quests to deepen your friendship with them. Combining the various methods above, you can unlock new cutscenes and add them to your diary after building relationships with these legendary fighters!

When we designed World Tour mode, we wanted to redefine the traditional fighting game category, so we incorporated deep role-playing elements to craft a personalized experience. You can use items and food to restore stamina, gain buffs, or apply debuffs. As you level up your avatar, you’ll earn skill points that you can spend on skill trees to further customize your starting move set.

Be careful on the streets as impulsive and reckless enemies will chase you and start a fight! World Tour exclusive Drive Stalls can be unlocked through the skill tree, which can be used to slow down the flow of time to avoid enemies or use esoteric moves to gain an advantage. When enemies flicker during combat, you can hit them to trigger Pressure Time, which in turn deals more damage. Great for taking out those chilly people in the way and drones!

Cause chaos with avatar battles and establish order with clubs

You know those avatars you’ll soon be able to build, each with their own unique custom look and fighting style? Take them to the Battle Lobby and battle other online players in custom avatar battles where your imagination has no limits. Use your avatar in Dalsim’s fighting style, Zanzief’s screw pile driver and Ken’s wave punch, or try any outlandish combination for laugh-out-loud configurations. But don’t forget to stay alert, because your opponents may also come up with crazier combos.

If order is more your thing, create a Club in the Battle Lobby to find like-minded players. Customize club badges and design ostentatious uniforms that only your club members can wear.

Top Innovations in Fight Ground

To pay tribute to the classic series “Street Fighter”, we have added the battle damage display function! During combat, you’ll be able to see beads of sweat start to appear on your character, as well as cuts, bruises, and other effects that show the intensity of the fight. This function is only available in certain offline modes and can be disabled in the settings.

We’ve put a lot of effort into Street Fighter 6’s accessibility features and enhanced the sound effects to let you know how far away you are from your opponent, how high you’re attacking, whether your attack is from behind, and how much you have left. Power tank inventory.

We’ve also included numerous starter tools for players of all levels. Detailed tutorials and character guides provide a solid foundation for each character, especially helpful for players new to fighting games or anyone looking to try out a new character. In addition to “Classic” and “Modern”, our third operation type is “Dynamic”, players can display gorgeous moves with a single button. That’s right, players who like to frantically press buttons in battle are welcome to try it! Once you feel comfortable, you can try the combo trial, which contains combos of various difficulties.

Arcade Mode (ARCADE MODE) is a single-player mode in Fighting Land. You will fight against the CPU while learning more about the stories behind each fighter. After clearing the arcade mode of each character, the artwork will be unlocked, and you can enter the gallery to enjoy it later. Your score will also be uploaded to the online leaderboard, let’s challenge the world.

In addition to the classic battle mode, “Street Fighter 6” also includes team battles and extreme battles. In team battles, you will build your party and choose the appropriate parameters to join forces with or against each other with other players or CPUs. Extreme Fighting will have specific rules paired with fun specials, like the Stampeding Bull or our special edition Hot Potato. You can learn the basics of the game or wreak havoc in extreme combat.

Outside the battle lobby, players can create different custom battle rooms to compete with other players online. The four virtual machines in the room can be set as one-on-one (ONE ON ONE), extreme combat and training (TRAINING). Custom battle rooms can now accommodate up to 16 players at a time!

The return of Ranked Matches lets you compete against other players around the world and earn Ranked Match Points to move up the ranks. We’ve added several measures to reduce the fear of losing a match in certain tiers. First of all, for players whose rank is below Diamond (Diamond), there will be a rank drop insurance mechanism. To encourage everyone to play online, novice players (Rookie) will not lose ranked match points when they lose. Finally, players from Iron to Gold and Master tiers will not be relegated in ranked matches. Each character also has its own personal class, so it’s easier than ever to try out new characters in ranked matches. You can make more use of these functions to improve your skills!

Take a breather now, if you’ve seen this from the beginning, you’ll know just how rich Street Fighter 6 is this time around. Our development team strives to push their limits to create a game that all players can enjoy.

Variety of first-year characters

Four fighters will join Street Fighter 6’s first-year roster following the game’s launch! Rasheed, who debuted in Street Fighter V, will return in summer 2023. The mysterious AKI will join the lineup in Fall 2023. Ed, also from Street Fighter V, will return in Winter 2024. Finally, the legendary character, the beast-like goblin with extraordinary strength, will sweep Street Fighter 6 in the spring of 2024! All four characters will be included in the world tour, and you can learn their nirvana and deepen your friendship with them. They’re also included in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Street Fighter 6, and you can pre-order the game right now!

It’s time to play

Play the Street Fighter 6 demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 now! Get a sneak peek at some of the content that will be included in the full game. Learn basic combat mechanics through tutorials, and practice Luke and Ron’s fighting styles in the character guide. Explore the first few moments of your world tour and experience the depth of the avatar creation feature. Once the game launches, your custom avatar will be transferable to the full game on the same platform!

If you haven’t seen the Street Fighter 6 demo yet, do so now and enjoy the cityscape as you’ll soon be on your way to street fighter dominance. Street Fighter 6 launches on PS5 and PS4 on June 2nd! Pre-order now to get Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Deejay, Julie, and Ken’s costumes 1 color 10, and pre-order on PlayStation Store will get an additional 18 special titles and stamps.

