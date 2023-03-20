news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 20 – Monitoring data in Lombardy confirm that the current water crisis situation is similar if not worse than in 2022: over 2 billion cubic meters of water are missing and the available water resource has a deficit by 60% compared to the average values ​​for the period.



Last year in the same days the deficit was 57%.



Massimo Sertori, councilor for the mountains of the Lombardy region, took care of providing the data, who today took part in the first edition of the Drought Forum at the Milan Triennale.



“If there will be no rainfall in the coming months of April and May, we expect emergency management similar to that of 2022 – he explained – to face the crisis, the collaboration of all the productive subjects that use the water resource is necessary”.



In the tables organized in January with the lake regulators, the hydroelectric operators, Terna, the trade associations of the irrigation and agricultural world, Upl, Anci and the park authorities, “Regione Lombardia started discussions with the operators of the lakes regulated for retain as much resource as possible in the large lakes” and asked hydroelectric operators “to take steps to retain as much resource as possible in the mountain reservoirs, already making available Terna, the national manager of the electricity system”.



According to the commissioner, if what happened with the drought in the last two years “were to become the new normality”, this will have to “inevitably lead to an adaptation of the Lombardy agricultural-irrigation production system”.



In any case “it is important that there is clarity of roles and responsibilities between the State and the Regions – concluded Sertori – and that the continuous oscillation between centralization and regionalization in certain sectors is overcome”. (HANDLE).

