In one year 10 arrests a day for the Naples police – News

3,850 people were arrested during the year by the Carabinieri of Naples and its province; 12,101 were reported (10 arrests and 33 reports per day). This is one of the data that emerges from the balance sheet of the year that is about to end, during which 407,418 people were checked and 227,284 vehicles were searched.





In terms of the fight against gender violence, with “mobile angels” and dedicated “rooms”, 385 arrests (1 per day), of which 277 for family abuse, 108 for persecutory acts, and 1,529 violent incidents reported (4 every 24 hours ), 846 for mistreatment, 683 for persecutory acts.





Almost 3 tons of drugs seized (2888 kilos of substances of all kinds) and just under 12 thousand doses recovered (11,466 doses, 3,557 cannabis plants uprooted from the ground).





Regarding organized crime: 270 anti-Camorra operations (for a total of 908 people ended up in handcuffs), 73 anti-mafia interdictions and 16 fugitives arrested, several of whom were traced abroad after complex investigations.





Intense presence in the area, including prevention and repression. The case of Caivano is significant: since the inauguration of the new Carabinieri Company, operational for about a year and a half, 414 arrests and 397 reported (271 arrests in the last year, 276 reported in a state of freedom).





147 firearms were seized, 163 were edged weapons. 67 improper weapons must be added to the count, such as the nunchaku used by a man to try to strangle his partner.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

