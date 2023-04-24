Home » In Paz de Ariporo, lightning killed a young farmer – news
In Paz de Ariporo, lightning killed a young farmer

In Paz de Ariporo, lightning killed a young farmer

As predicted by news, the votes of the Internal Consultation carried out in the municipality of Villanueva were counted, to elect two pre-candidates for the Departmental Assembly in the October elections, the former councilman Henry Pérez Hernández (1,404) and the businessman Pedro Rodríguez Bejarano (1,106), were the winners in the electoral contest and will be the ones who will seek seats in the next elections.

In this consultation where 12 candidates presented themselves, a total of 7,290 people voted during election day.

Candidate in Peanuts

After the consultation in the municipality of Maní, to choose the only candidate for the Casanare Departmental Assembly, Wilder Andrés Avila Tibavija, who had the No. 7 in the electoral contest, was the winner.

Avila Tibavija achieved 1,168 votes, in second place is Daniela Montes with 878 votes, Edwin Alarcón 601, Ariel Higuera 478, Álvaro Chiguasaque 282, Fredy Ávila 138 and Jorge Carpintero 74 votes.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

