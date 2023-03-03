Home News In rural San Diego, an alleged member of ex-Farc dissidents was killed
In rural San Diego, an alleged member of ex-Farc dissidents was killed

A confrontation between members of the National Army and presumed criminals in the El Rincón sector, belonging to the township of Media Luna, jurisdiction of San Diego, left an alleged criminal identified as Javier Francisco Beleño Lara dead.

The incident occurred at night on March 1, when soldiers carrying out security operations in the area were waiting for food supplies and were surprised with shots.

Presumably the outlaws belong to the Bernardo Jaramillo Ossa Mobile Column of the FARC-EP Central Staff Still in Arms and they clashed with troops from the Tenth Armored Brigade.

Faced with this, the Commander of the Tenth Brigade reported that the facts are the subject of investigation.

“According to what was reported, yesterday night, March 1, troops from the High Mountain Battalion No. 7 were carrying out stability tasks in the sector known as El Rincón, when they heard strange movements, leading them to verify the place. During the search, the troops were attacked with firearms, causing the reaction of the military personnel. Once control of the area was retaken and the perimeter search was carried out, the lifeless body of a person was found,” the Army said.

They added that the situation was reported to the competent authorities, who carried out the urgent acts, and will be in charge of carrying out the pertinent investigations.

