In Tauramena, a fight between brothers almost ended in tragedy

In Tauramena, a fight between brothers almost ended in tragedy

In the morning of July 29, nursing staff from the Tauramena Fire Department responded to the emergency call for a fight in the Los Libertadores neighborhood.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found two young men injured by a knife, one of them with a wound in the buttocks and chest, while the other injured had already been taken to the emergency room by the quadrant police.

Those involved in this case of domestic violence are the Daza Cruz brothers, aged 19 and 16, who, apparently due to personal differences, started the violent fight that fortunately did not end in tragedy.

Police authorities point out that the two involved were reviewed and will have to face justice for the crime of domestic violence.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

