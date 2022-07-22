The new combined tax and fee support policy has been implemented in a stable and orderly manner

In the first half of the year, 1,845.5 billion yuan of tax refunds were refunded to the account

For the implementation of the new combined tax and fee support policy, the State Administration of Taxation immediately made deployments. The national tax system effectively consolidated the strength of the tax service line, and continuously optimized service measures with “fast, stable and meticulous”, so that tax rebates and tax reductions were “true”. “Gold and Silver” directly reaches enterprises at the fastest speed, helping to stabilize the macroeconomic market.

With the large-scale “retreat”, vigorous “reduction”, large-scale “exemption”, and large-scale “slow down”, the new combined tax and fee support policy implemented this year is being implemented in a stable and orderly manner. The State Administration of Taxation predicts that in the first half of the year, the new combined tax and fee support policy will add about 2.86 trillion yuan in tax rebates, tax reductions and fee reductions, as well as tax deferrals. Statistics show that in the first half of the year, a total of 1,845.5 billion yuan of tax refunds were refunded to taxpayers’ accounts, which was 2.9 times the scale of tax refunds handled in the whole of last year.

Effectively resolve the urgent needs of enterprises

“The taxation department’s tax incentives are so strong, and our project construction should also step up to keep up!” Recently, the relevant person in charge of Guangxi Nanning Airport Comprehensive Transportation Hub Construction Co., Ltd. said.

The Nanning International Airport Comprehensive Transportation Hub Project undertaken by the company is to build a comprehensive transportation hub integrating civil aviation, intercity railway, highway and urban rail transit. At present, various construction investments have put the company under greater financial pressure. In order to support the project construction, the Taxation Bureau of Nanning Economic and Technological Development Zone, through the key project label ledger, included the company as a key service target, and took the initiative to contact and guide the company to conduct tax refunds in accordance with the “Tax Refund Practical Manual” in the way of “finding people with policies”. Apply to ensure that the enterprise can enjoy the tax refund “red envelope” as quickly as possible.

In Qinzhou City, Guangxi, China Railway United International Container Guangxi Co., Ltd. also received tax credits and refunds, and the value-added tax credits and refunds of more than 1.5 million yuan were quickly credited, effectively revitalizing the company’s book funds.

Since the beginning of this year, the Guangxi tax department has focused on the construction of the new western land-sea channel, and has launched a series of tax and fee service measures around the conscientious implementation of the large-scale value-added tax refund policy to promote the direct dividends to market players and help the construction of the western land-sea new channel to “accelerate”.

Since last year, the operating pressure of Guangxi Qinzhou Lishun Machinery Co., Ltd. has increased sharply due to the varying degrees of rising sea freight and raw material prices. After the implementation of the new combined tax and fee support policy this year, the Qinnan District Taxation Bureau of Qinzhou City provided remote online tutoring through tax big data, helping enterprises to obtain more than 30 million tax credits, effectively resolving the urgent needs of enterprises.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Taxation Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the taxation department makes full use of the advantages of tax big data to screen out the enterprises that meet the conditions in time, and helps enterprises to use the DingTalk platform, mobile phone text messages, door-to-door counseling and other methods to help enterprises make good use of them. It will promote the new western land-sea corridor to become the main channel for goods from the central and western regions of my country to go to sea and borders and the fastest and most convenient transportation channel connecting China and the ASEAN region under the framework of the RCEP “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement”.

Precise implementation of policies to ensure tax benefits to enterprises

Unique natural resources and the government’s supportive policies for new energy companies make Hainan a frontier for new energy development.

“The tax department reminded us that we had a tax refund, and guided me to go through the tax refund procedures at the electronic tax bureau. It didn’t take long for the tax refund of more than 5.6 million yuan to the company’s account.” The financial director of Ledong United Energy Co., Ltd. Ye Shiying said that this tax rebate is a timely help for new energy companies, and it directly revitalized the company’s capital turnover, which not only provided strong support for the company’s continuous operation and stable employment, but also provided support for the maintenance and management of equipment in the later stage of the project. Help with “real money”.

Ledong United Energy Co., Ltd. is a photovoltaic power generation enterprise. The taxation department of Hainan Province strives to optimize the taxation and business environment, and gives full play to the functional advantages of taxation collection and management, policy guidance, taxation services, and taxation support, and plays an important role in escorting the rapid and healthy development of Hainan’s new energy industry. Since the implementation of the retained tax refund policy, the Hainan tax department has implemented special personnel for special posts and special follow-up, and established a working mechanism of “finding the ground before refunding, counseling when refunding, and asking for effects after refunding” to ensure precise policy implementation and tax benefits to enterprises.

As a national energy and heavy chemical industry base, while ensuring the stable supply of traditional energy sources such as coal, Shanxi actively promotes the comprehensive transformation of a traditional energy province into a new comprehensive energy province.

“As soon as we settled in the new energy battery town, the tax officers sent us policies such as additional deduction of research and development expenses, VAT credits and tax refunds, etc., which is a real ‘bonus’ for emerging companies like us.” Shanxi Zhongye New Mu Li, head of finance at Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

After the launch of the new energy battery town project in Pingding County, Yangquan City, Shanxi Province, strategic emerging market players like Zhongye New Energy Company have sprung up. Pingding County Taxation Bureau accurately served 16 carbon-based new material enterprises, established a “circular work pool” with market supervision, banks, official seal engraving and other departments, and launched general services during the establishment of enterprises to inject funds into emerging market players who are in urgent need of financial support. A dose of “strengthening shot”.A series of policies to cover the bottom line of people’s livelihood

Recently, in the Lushan Scenic Spot in Yizheng, Jiangsu Province, Wangyuelou Farmhouse Restaurant, which has been rated as “the most popular local restaurant in Yizheng” for three consecutive years, was full of seats.

“From April onwards, small-scale VAT taxpayers will be exempted from VAT on their taxable sales income at a rate of 3%, and we have also increased our income by more than 400,000 yuan.” Du Fen, owner of Wangyuelou Restaurant, said happily, taking advantage of tourism During the peak season, the restaurant used the “saved money” to organize activities such as “hundred-yuan meal”, and the operating income rebounded rapidly.

As the “capillaries” of the market economy, small and micro enterprises have a large scale and have played an important role in improving people’s livelihood and promoting stability. Since the beginning of this year, the taxation department of Jiangsu Province has implemented a series of preferential policies for small and micro enterprises, such as “six taxes and two fees” reduction and exemption, value-added tax exemption and tax refunds, so as to smooth the economic cycle and protect the bottom line of people’s livelihood.

In Xinyi, Lida Sewing Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., which is in the transition period from OEM processing to independent R&D and production, is a direct beneficiary of the dividends of the small and micro enterprises’ tax rebate policy. The 280,000 yuan policy “red envelope” helps it cross the key threshold ; In Qidong, the newly established small-scale enterprise Cai’s Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. in March last year, under the blessing of the VAT exemption policy, the annual sales revenue is expected to exceed 2.5 million yuan, and enjoy the VAT exemption of more than 75,000 yuan, which is higher than the previous year. three times a year.

The policy has been introduced, how can the beneficiaries enjoy the policy well and quickly? The taxation department of Yunnan Province accelerated the service “relay run” and delivered hot policies and warm services to individual industrial and commercial households.

“I received a call from the tax bureau to inform me that the social security deferred payment policy has been extended.” Yan Lanfen, the legal representative of an auto repair shop in Lianghe County, Yunnan Province, was very happy when she put down the phone. In order to ensure the implementation of policies and services in place, the Lianghe County Taxation Bureau has fully released the policy dividends through big data screening, SMS platform reminders, telephone publicity, and door-to-door counseling.

In order to help “small shops” show great achievements, the taxation department of Zhenkang County in Yunnan has sorted out the preferential tax and fee policies applicable to individual industrial and commercial households and compiled them into a “pocket book”. “Affected by the epidemic, the store was closed for nearly two months, and the funds were stretched. The ‘pocket book’ sent by the tax department was very practical, and helped us successfully apply for the enterprise pension insurance and work injury insurance with a 6-month deferred payment period, which relieved our pressure.” Wen Guoyong, the legal representative of a branch of a health pharmacy Co., Ltd. in Zhenkang Nanzu Minzu Street in Yunnan, said happily.

Breaking the Difficulties of Retaining Tax Rebates

In order to win this tough battle for tax rebates, the Shaanxi Provincial Taxation Bureau has not forgotten to “look back” in the process of “moving forward”, effectively discovering and collecting And solve the blocking points, pain points and difficulties in the process of tax refund.

“Affected by the epidemic in January this year, the company suffered serious losses. The tax officials helped us make good use of the combined tax and fee support policy, and enjoyed tax credits, six taxes and two fees, which injected ‘tax power’ into the enterprise. ” said Wang Dongchang, deputy chief accountant of Xi’an Textile Group.

Recently, the Party Committee of the Taxation Bureau of Baqiao District, Xi’an City organized business backbones and representatives of young cadres to walk into the spinning workshop of Xi’an Textile Group Co., Ltd. to carry out the activity of “one hundred committee members and one thousand grassroots secretaries into ten thousand enterprises”, and the latest preferential treatment Policies are delivered to enterprises, listen to and help enterprises solve tax-related problems.

“Although I have some understanding of the policy before, I found that there are still many difficult problems in the actual operation. After listening to the explanation of the tax experts, I suddenly became enlightened.” said the financial officer of Wang Yi District Yuying Management Project Management Co., Ltd.

Wangyi District Yuying Management Project Management Co., Ltd. cooperated with the government to establish a “PPP” Wangyi Middle School construction project in Tongchuan City, Shaanxi Province. The project went well all the way, but the financial director of Yuying Company encountered difficulties. The government, the operating enterprise, and the construction department were linked together, which involved many tax rates and complicated tax items.

In the “Looking Back” activity, the tax bureau of Wangyi District, Tongchuan City communicated with the company as soon as it learned of the difficulties encountered by the company, and “broken and smashed” the doubtful issues involved, and the bureau leaders led the team. , The members of Hongfeng Studio answered the questions on how to pay taxes and how to issue invoices during the construction and operation periods involved in the project, and analyzed issues such as solving tax risks and preventing later risks.

In addition to pushing inwards to optimize and upgrade tax services, the Shaanxi Provincial Taxation Department also organized 119 tax service experience specialists across the province to experience the propaganda and counseling, business processing, and tax refunds of tax refunds in the province. Experience evaluation and suggestions. At the same time, through the “tax steward” and “tax blue” volunteer service teams, studios and other “expert think tanks”, enterprises with more errors in daily declarations or complex business are “revisited” by hierarchical classification. (Reporter Cai Yanhong)

