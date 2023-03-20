Home News In the future, the blockchain could make the figure of the notary obsolete From CoinTelegraph
According to ISTAT, there is a profession that is paid three times as much as the others: we are talking about the notary, a job that many believe could one day be replaced by the blockchain. We don’t want to get into this dispute, but there is no doubt that there are overlaps: both the notary and the blockchain are entrusted with an enormous responsibility, namely to certify the validity of the transactions. Without it, the risk of scams or errors would be exponentially higher.

Imagine, for example, that you want to buy a house: how much is it worth having the certainty that whoever is selling it to you is the real owner? Well, a lot! This type of security plays a huge role in so many transactions, which is why the notary gets paid so handsomely.

But the advent of blockchain is creating automated verification solutions, supported by a technological infrastructure and mathematical algorithms. All this makes the verification process:

