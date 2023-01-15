Home News In the Los Venados corregimiento they have to drink water with mud: And the investments?
Despite being a precious and vitally important liquid, many townships in Valledupar do not have aqueducts in optimal conditions for human consumption.

In the town of Los Venados, specifically, the tap water comes out with mud, “almost chocolatey”, the inhabitants say.

This is not a recent problem, however, when the regional aqueduct project was carried out, the inhabitants expected improvements, however, it was not the case, so on the morning of this Saturday, January 14, they filed their complaint on social networks.

“Investment by @GobdelCesar in the Los Venados regional aqueduct did not help. The water, just as they capture it from the river, thus reaches the few homes, with mud and not suitable for consumption. @Minvivienda @petrogustavo a work for life ”, denounced Felix José Valera on his Twitter account.

With this, the ‘venaeros’ hope that the territorial authorities ‘take pity’ on their condition and improve it.

