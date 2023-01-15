[NTD Times, Beijing, January 14, 2023]A massive storm system swept across the southern United States on Thursday, sparking more than 30 tornadoes, killing at least nine people and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

The strong wind was so fierce that it toppled the roof in an instant, accompanied by various debris flying all over the sky, like a doomsday scene.

These were the terrifying sights as strong winds battered Moulton, Alabama on Thursday.

The storm also caused severe damage to the city of Selma. Trees were uprooted, buildings collapsed, and debris and rubble were everywhere.

Selma Mayor James Perkins: “The governor has promised to issue a state of emergency declaration. At the same time, we have also received a commitment from Washington to give us the support we need.”

At least 14 counties in Alabama and five counties in Georgia were hit by suspected tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

There was devastation across the state of Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp said on Friday that a 5-year-old child was killed by a falling tree, some people were crushed under collapsed houses, and others were missing. Authorities are searching for them.

Brian Kemp: “Unfortunately, our state has had a tragic night and morning.”

According to statistics, tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Alabama and Georgia suffered power outages. Authorities are working to restore power.

