Home News In the Monterosa ski area the prices for skiing will not increase
News

In the Monterosa ski area the prices for skiing will not increase

by admin
In the Monterosa ski area the prices for skiing will not increase

“The same rates as last year will be maintained” Sales will start in mid-October: hopefully a boom in tourists

Amelio Ambrosi

September 23, 2022

AYAS

How much will it cost to ski in Valle d’Aosta next winter in light of the rising energy prices and the high rate of inflation?

The trend is upwards, with an average of more than 10 percent, but with the necessary exceptions, such as Monterosa Ski, which announces: “The same prices as last year will be maintained”.

A La Thuile (season starting from 8 December) the daily, compared to the 2021-2022 season, has increased from 43 to 46.50 euros and, in high season, from 47 to 51.

A Courmayeur (November 26-April 10) has risen from 51 to 56 euros, from 56 to 61 euros in high season.

A lineup (November 26-April 16) has risen to 50 euros (it was 47 in high season and 42 in low).

A Cervinia (1 October-7 May) the rate goes from 47 to 51 euros, in high season from 53 to 57 euros. Opposite the choice of the maxi Monterosa Ski area that embraces the valleys of Ayas, Champorcher, Gressoney and Valsesia, in Piedmont. No increase in the daily and seasonal rates, therefore, also to favor a public that is certainly already harassed by the increases due to the economic crisis that our country is going through.

«The positive data of the summer, together with the hoped-for return of foreigners, give us hope for a winter of revival. This is why we want to meet our users, facilitating them with the return of the dynamic price through, essentially, the formula of the first purchase and the less you pay »explains Daniel Grosjacques, administrative director of Monterosa Spa.

See also  He has a heart attack on the flight to Paris, a young man rescued by four nurses on vacation: "He was snoring strangely"

In detail, the daily ski pass for the 3 valleys (Champoluc-Frachey, Gressoney-La-Trinité and Alagna) will range from a minimum of 38 euros to a maximum of 60 euros. The 2022/2023 season will start on December 2nd and run until April 16th. Snow permitting, the opening will be brought forward to the last two weekends of November.

Those who choose the seasonal ski pass will be guaranteed the possibility of skiing during all opening dates. The season ticket is offered at 940 euros (980 in the freeride formula).

«Sales of daily and seasonal passes will start in mid-October and obviously the first to book will be able to secure the lowest prices. As the high season approaches, prices will obviously change and increase ”, announces and points out the administrative director Grosjacques.

The dynamic price has been re-proposed to contain demand in peak periods, in order to limit overcrowding and expand demand in the mid-low season.

In the satellite stations of Monterosa Ski, Alpe di Mera, Antagnod, Brusson, Champorcher and Gressoney-Saint-Jean, instead, we opted for two fixed price ranges, divided between weekdays and holidays: the daily for Antagnod, Brusson and Gressoney-Saint-Jean will vary from a minimum of 25 euros for weekdays to a maximum of 31 euros for holidays . For Champorcher from 26 euros (weekdays) to 33 euros (holidays).

For Alpe di Mera from 28 euros (weekdays) to a maximum of 38 euros (holidays), if purchased online. Even in the case of the smaller resorts of the area, the prices of seasonal workers have not increased: Antagnod, Brusson and Gressoney-Saint Jean at 449 euros, Champorcher 559 euros, Alpe di Mera 600 euros. –

See also  Jiemian Evening News｜Health and Health Commission: Reflections behind the Liu Xuezhou incident should not be arbitrarily prohibited from returning to their hometowns for Chinese New Year_Health and Health Commission: People should not be arbitrarily prohibited from returning to their hometowns for Chinese New Year_Details_News

Amelio Ambrosi

© breaking latest news

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Public opinion on quarantine charges caused an uproar...

Political elections 2022, can Covid positives vote? The...

The gift list was sent to the parent...

669,000 Trevigiani Senate have been called to the...

A viaduct under construction in Guangdong collapsed and...

Bad weather, alert on Sunday in 13 regions.

Bad weather in Friuli: abundant rains and cold...

Seats set up, tomorrow at the polls over...

New and more renewable regasifiers: the recipe against...

Head-on collision in Castelnuovo Nigra, boy at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy