How much will it cost to ski in Valle d’Aosta next winter in light of the rising energy prices and the high rate of inflation?

The trend is upwards, with an average of more than 10 percent, but with the necessary exceptions, such as Monterosa Ski, which announces: “The same prices as last year will be maintained”.

A La Thuile (season starting from 8 December) the daily, compared to the 2021-2022 season, has increased from 43 to 46.50 euros and, in high season, from 47 to 51.

A Courmayeur (November 26-April 10) has risen from 51 to 56 euros, from 56 to 61 euros in high season.

A lineup (November 26-April 16) has risen to 50 euros (it was 47 in high season and 42 in low).

A Cervinia (1 October-7 May) the rate goes from 47 to 51 euros, in high season from 53 to 57 euros. Opposite the choice of the maxi Monterosa Ski area that embraces the valleys of Ayas, Champorcher, Gressoney and Valsesia, in Piedmont. No increase in the daily and seasonal rates, therefore, also to favor a public that is certainly already harassed by the increases due to the economic crisis that our country is going through.

«The positive data of the summer, together with the hoped-for return of foreigners, give us hope for a winter of revival. This is why we want to meet our users, facilitating them with the return of the dynamic price through, essentially, the formula of the first purchase and the less you pay »explains Daniel Grosjacques, administrative director of Monterosa Spa.

In detail, the daily ski pass for the 3 valleys (Champoluc-Frachey, Gressoney-La-Trinité and Alagna) will range from a minimum of 38 euros to a maximum of 60 euros. The 2022/2023 season will start on December 2nd and run until April 16th. Snow permitting, the opening will be brought forward to the last two weekends of November.

Those who choose the seasonal ski pass will be guaranteed the possibility of skiing during all opening dates. The season ticket is offered at 940 euros (980 in the freeride formula).

«Sales of daily and seasonal passes will start in mid-October and obviously the first to book will be able to secure the lowest prices. As the high season approaches, prices will obviously change and increase ”, announces and points out the administrative director Grosjacques.

The dynamic price has been re-proposed to contain demand in peak periods, in order to limit overcrowding and expand demand in the mid-low season.

In the satellite stations of Monterosa Ski, Alpe di Mera, Antagnod, Brusson, Champorcher and Gressoney-Saint-Jean, instead, we opted for two fixed price ranges, divided between weekdays and holidays: the daily for Antagnod, Brusson and Gressoney-Saint-Jean will vary from a minimum of 25 euros for weekdays to a maximum of 31 euros for holidays . For Champorcher from 26 euros (weekdays) to 33 euros (holidays).

For Alpe di Mera from 28 euros (weekdays) to a maximum of 38 euros (holidays), if purchased online. Even in the case of the smaller resorts of the area, the prices of seasonal workers have not increased: Antagnod, Brusson and Gressoney-Saint Jean at 449 euros, Champorcher 559 euros, Alpe di Mera 600 euros. –

