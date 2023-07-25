In the páramo of Inzá, Cauca, more than 20 species of wildlife were recorded – news

Through inter-institutional work, together with the community, actions are carried out to conserve and protect vulnerable wild species.

Through an inter-institutional agreement, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC), the Mayor’s Office of Inzá and the community, advance strategies in favor of knowledge, protection and conservation of threatened speciessuch as the Andean Bear, the Jaguar, the Puma and others, which are in a state of vulnerability.

Said agreement tends to resolve conflicts between wildlife and man, with actions that allow the inhabitants, through education and research processes, to strengthen knowledge and, in this way, implement actions regarding the management of natural resources, protection of fauna and species threatened by the illegal trafficking of specimens and wild products.

According to the CRC, during the last two months, records of more than 20 species of wildlife have been carried out, through the installation of wildlife cameras, in the village of Río Sucio, in the municipality of Inzá. Among the species registered are Pumas concolor, páramo deer, mountain tapirs, ocelots and opossums.

Wildlife cameras, through which the registration of wildlife species has been achieved, in the Inzá páramo.

The records are very significant, because in addition to revealing the richness and diversity of wildlife in that area of ​​Cauca, it also shows the relevance of the actions taken to conserve and protect these species and their habitat, through joint work between the CRC, the Municipal Administration of Inzá, Nevado del Huila National Natural Parks, PNN Puracé and the community, which have been successful in community monitoring activities.