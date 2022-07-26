CCTV news: The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held today (July 25) a series of press conferences on the theme of “China‘s Decade” to introduce the effectiveness of public security organs in promoting a higher level of building a safe China.

In the past ten years, the national public security organs have further promoted the construction of a safe China. The sense of security of the Chinese people has risen from 87.55% in 2012 to 98.62% in 2021, and has remained at a high level for ten years. The international community generally believes that China is one of the safest countries in the world. one. Public security organs across the country have given full play to their role as the main force in the construction of safety, keeping an eye on major economic and financial risks.

Sun Maoli, Member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security: Since 2013, 908,000 economic crime cases have been cracked, and economic losses of 477.46 billion yuan have been recovered. We will further promote the work of “Great Protection of the Yangtze River”, and earnestly safeguard the national biological and ecological security. Strengthen the management of railway, civil aviation, port and shipping and road traffic, and effectively serve the domestic and international dual circulation.

In the past ten years, public security organs across the country have deepened their struggle against terrorism and separatism, and there have been no violent terrorist incidents in the country for more than five consecutive years. In terms of household registration, traffic control, immigration and entry and exit, a series of measures have been introduced to facilitate the people and benefit enterprises. The goal of 100 million people entering the city has been completed ahead of schedule, and more than 100 million people have enjoyed the convenience of cross-provincial and remote driving tests, vehicle inspections, and replacement of licenses.

Taking the fight against the crimes of underworld forces as a breakthrough, since 2018, a total of 16,600 underworld forces have been destroyed. Maintain the high-pressure momentum of crackdown on eight major types of criminal crimes. The number of registered cases in 2021 will drop by 64.4% compared with 2012. The current homicide detection rate nationwide will reach 99%. my country has long been ranked among the countries with the lowest homicide rate in the world.

Focus on multiple cases such as “pornography, gambling, drugs,” “theft, robbery,” “food and drug ring,” and other illegal crimes such as abduction and trafficking of women and children, and solve major cases faster and more small cases. Since June 2021, the number of telecommunications and network fraud crimes filed has dropped year-on-year for 12 consecutive months.

Continue to carry out the “clean network” special campaign. Since 2017, a total of 255,000 cases have been solved and 385,000 criminal suspects have been arrested. Implement the network security level protection and critical information infrastructure security protection system, carry out network security supervision in accordance with the law, and effectively ensure the security of critical information infrastructure, important networks and data.