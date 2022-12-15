Three road accidents involving pedestrians occurred in the afternoon of Thursday 5 December in Udine. A man was hit by a car while he was walking on the side of the road in via Martignacco, near a pharmacy.

The nurses immediately sent an ambulance with nurses (Als) to the scene. Luckily not serious injuries for him: he was transported in green code to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital.

Also in Udine, a girl was run over in via de Rubeis at the intersection with via delle Ferriere. An ambulance and the police are on site. Minor injuries for the young woman.

A third investment, also in Udine, in via Chiurlo at the crossroads with via Leonardo da Vinci. It concerns a woman in her 40s, who was assisted by an ambulance crew.