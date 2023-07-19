Russian propagandists announced that another odious occupier was eliminated in Ukraine – the commander of one of the occupying brigades, Denys Ivanov, better known as “Tashkent”.

This was reported by Ukrainian officer Anatoly Shtefan Shtirlitz.

It is reported that Tashkent” “died as a result of a kamikaze drone strike while he was traveling in a car.”

At the same time, it is emphasized that Ivanov, better known as “Tashkent”, was often used in propaganda videos, including Olga Skabeeva, who called “Tashkent” a “legendary combrig”.

Earlier, after the explosions in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, when the local hotel “Dune” “flew” in, the Russian lieutenant general Oleg Tskov was eliminated. After the “cotton”, which happened on July 11, the bodies of the dead were taken out by the occupiers all night.

