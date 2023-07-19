Home » In Ukraine, the Russian brigade commander Ivanov Tashkent was eliminated
News

In Ukraine, the Russian brigade commander Ivanov Tashkent was eliminated

by admin
In Ukraine, the Russian brigade commander Ivanov Tashkent was eliminated

Russian propagandists announced that another odious occupier was eliminated in Ukraine – the commander of one of the occupying brigades, Denys Ivanov, better known as “Tashkent”.

This was reported by Ukrainian officer Anatoly Shtefan Shtirlitz.

It is reported that Tashkent” “died as a result of a kamikaze drone strike while he was traveling in a car.”

At the same time, it is emphasized that Ivanov, better known as “Tashkent”, was often used in propaganda videos, including Olga Skabeeva, who called “Tashkent” a “legendary combrig”.

Earlier, after the explosions in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, when the local hotel “Dune” “flew” in, the Russian lieutenant general Oleg Tskov was eliminated. After the “cotton”, which happened on July 11, the bodies of the dead were taken out by the occupiers all night.

90

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

See also  Ma live!The list of good movies at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is here

You may also like

Death toll from avalanche in Quetame rises to...

Tunisia mistreats migrants from Africa – DW –...

Monagas begins the route to Miss Venezuela 2023

Donald Trump Faces Growing Legal Storm as Third...

“We are a bank determined to evolve”

What a journey! What Óscar Gamarra did to...

Register now and be part of the “kinder...

Rahul Gandhi wishes Haryana agricultural labor women, Delhi...

Second-hand clothing business on the rise

This is how the Tour de France goes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy