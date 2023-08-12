In Vasto Marina the Paolo Rapino Memorial

Appointment Sunday 13 Augustfrom 18, on the green rectangle of Father Fulgenzio Fantini Of Vasto Marina for the second edition of Memorial Paolo Rapinotournament dedicated to the memory of the unforgettable Paul Rapinoone of the founders of the Vasto Marina Football and passionate president and sports executive of the company that later merged with the Kiss wolfdad of Giancarloassistant coach of the BVM first team and coach of the Juniores Under 19 team.

Protagonists in the field in a triangular with matches of 45 minutes each will be the hosts of the Bacigalupo Vasto Marina of mister Daniel advantagedin preparation for the next Promotion Championship, the Power Cupello Of Ilyas Zeytulaevever closer to the start of the new season in Eccellenza, and lo Scorned Of Nicholas Cianciprotagonist in the approach path to the First Category 2023/2024 tournament.

Admission €2 and there will be food stands, informs Bacigalupo Vasto Marina in a note.

