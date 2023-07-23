Inaugurated the New Coffee Sports Center in Pereira

This Saturday, July 22, the Centro Deportivo del Café in Pereira officially opened, a historic project that includes multi-sports courts, a tennis area, a bio-healthy gym, a jogging circuit, a closed auditorium and a cafeteria,

According to the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, this sports arena will benefit more than 300,000 inhabitants of the region. Likewise, it will be used as the venue for the organization of the XXII National Sports Games and VI Paranational Sports Games Eje Cafetero 2023. More information in the printout for this Sunday, July 23.

