After 10 years, the project of the UNESCO Club of Vasto come true. Tuesday 28 March at 10.00 the statue dedicated to Don Lorenzo Milani will be inaugurated in Via Don Lorenzo Milani in Vasto. A perennial reminder of the philosophy that has always characterized the Priest of Barbiana: through Culture, even the last can become first! A warm thank you to all those, private citizens and companies, who with their contribution have allowed us to carry out this great project!

At 16 o’clock Pinacoteca d’Avalos there will be a conference entitled “Early school leaving and differences in educational offer”.

After the institutional greetings, the following will intervene: Alberto Melloni, Bianca Chiesa, Lauro Seriacopi, Letizia Stangarone, Mariapaola Azzario, Teresa Gualtieri. Coordinates the President of the Club for Unesco of Vasto, Bianca Campli.

“If you lose the toughest kids, school is no longer school. It is a hospital that treats the healthy and rejects the sick”.