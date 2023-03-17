Home News Inauguration of the statue dedicated to Don Lorenzo Milani
News

Inauguration of the statue dedicated to Don Lorenzo Milani

by admin
Inauguration of the statue dedicated to Don Lorenzo Milani

After 10 years, the project of the UNESCO Club of Vasto come true. Tuesday 28 March at 10.00 the statue dedicated to Don Lorenzo Milani will be inaugurated in Via Don Lorenzo Milani in Vasto. A perennial reminder of the philosophy that has always characterized the Priest of Barbiana: through Culture, even the last can become first! A warm thank you to all those, private citizens and companies, who with their contribution have allowed us to carry out this great project!

At 16 o’clock Pinacoteca d’Avalos there will be a conference entitled “Early school leaving and differences in educational offer”.

After the institutional greetings, the following will intervene: Alberto Melloni, Bianca Chiesa, Lauro Seriacopi, Letizia Stangarone, Mariapaola Azzario, Teresa Gualtieri. Coordinates the President of the Club for Unesco of Vasto, Bianca Campli.

If you lose the toughest kids, school is no longer school. It is a hospital that treats the healthy and rejects the sick”.

See also  Hacker attack for Axios, return to school without electronic register

You may also like

China’s natural gas production grows 6.7% between January...

Government filed the labor reform

Carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, volunteer...

Public notice for the inclusion in the ASP...

Woman who demanded “recharges” for her gang-member sons...

JetSmart takes the first step to buy 100%...

Spinadello, two new events between nature and food...

CAL has a date to deal with the...

Cuban nurse criticized Francia Márquez for defending that...

Sanya Holds 2023 Spring Recruits Enlistment Ceremony Zhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy