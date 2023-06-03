industrial stability and job retention — Enterprises

New investments and an organisational-management path for the maintenance of rolling stock maintenance activities Trenitalia in Emilia-Romagna for the offices of former Ogr of Bologna and Riminito guarantee a future industrial stability and current employment levels.

The meeting convened by councilor Colla

This is the picture of the dispute that emerged in the headquarters of the Region where the meeting convened by the regional councilor for economic development and employment took place, Vincenzo Collaat the request of unionsto find out from Trenitalia the developments of the maintenance, overhaul and repair of railway rolling stock in the two regional plants, in light of the agreement signed on 6 May 2022 in the Prefecture in Bologna.

Omc and Omcl employment levels

Specifically, the companies of theWTO Components (Cyclic Maintenance Workshop – ex Ogr) of Bologna, which it now occupies 109 workersand theOmcl (Locomotive Cyclic Maintenance Workshop) of Riminicon 183 workers. Both sites are historic rolling stock maintenance sections of Trenitalia and included in the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group.

The development project in the Trenitalia Omc workshops in Emilia-Romagna, illustrated by the company, envisages the start of second-level cyclical maintenance of the Trenitalia-Tper new generation Pop and Rock trains (the company that manages the contract for the regional railway service assigned by the Emilia-Romagna Region), while in Rimini, in addition to the confirmation of work on diesel vehicles, the conversion of old trains for tourism purposesso as to enhance the respective know-how of the two plants.

Colla: “Meeting to build the present and give future to maintenance workshops”

“It was an important meeting for the future of two workshops which not only have a great history from both a working and industrial point of view – said the regional councilor Colla – but which are also decisive for the change of the mobility maintenance system future railway. The Region has made a unprecedented investment on railway mobility and knowing that we can maintain the skills of the territory, also having an idea of ​​an industrial perspective, is fundamental for us. Moreover, it is Bologna That Rimini they configure themselves as national reference offices for their respective processes.

Councilor Colla said he was available to reconvene the table, should a request arrive, as the parties have decided to reconvene at company level to develop all the dynamics of industrial projects.

At the meeting in viale Aldo Moro were present, in addition to the regional councilor, the management of Trenitalia, including Marco Caposciutti (technical area manager) e Stefano Conti (director of human resources and organization), the managing director of Trenitalia Tper, Alexander Tulliotrade union organisations Filter Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uil Transport both regional and of the provinces concerned, the work delegate of the Metropolitan City of Bologna, Sergio Lo Giudiceand the town planning and mobility councilor of the Municipality of Rimini, Roberta Frisoni.

The details

For the Bologna office, the bogies of the Rock and Pop trains of Trenitalia-Tper will be processed, starting with the Rocks (with start of activity at the end of July) and followed by the more recent Pops (activities from the end of 2024 to the beginning of 2025). To these, the processing will also be added for some Pop and Rock of Trenitalia. To date, 43 Rock and 47 Pop are in circulation in Emilia-Romagna, which will increase by another 12 units between 2024 and 2025. Nationally Rock and Pop have 300 trainsets. Bologna, the first maintenance workshop to start, will therefore be a national reference for this type of processing, which also provides for the adoption of new technologies, including augmented reality.

Rimini, now specialized in diesel vehicles, will remain the national reference point for this type of convoy, starting with the maintenance of the new generation Swing diesel vehicles. To compensate for the decline in dieselswhich will decrease in the perspective of an increasingly green circulation of vehicles, Trenitalia plans to focus on cyclical maintenance and the revamping (i.e. the design, modification and construction) of tourist trains, of which strong development is expected in the future.

Expected for both locations the maintaining all levels of employment.