Industrias Estra promotes sustainable products

Based on its research, development and innovation processes and guaranteeing the quality that has characterized it for 70 years, Industrias Estra launches a line of sustainable products, which are made with partially or totally recycled plastics.

“For Industrias Estra it is important to offer its customers products with environmental attributes that generate an experience where together we can change the color of the world,” he said. Juan Fernando Gomezpresident of Industrias Estra.

This is a company that manufactures practical solutions in long-lasting plastic, allowing the products to be reused and recycled and that their useful life is more than 5 years.

Among the products made from recycled material, items for the home stand out, such as buckets, punch bowls, refrigerators, and insulated thermos, and for the institutional sector, such as industrial baskets and layettes, prevention signs, among others.

This launch is part of the Estraeco Renueva program, which focuses on the use and transformation of post-consumer plastic materials and which is part of the company’s sustainability pillar. This has allowed that today in its production process, the use of recycled raw materials is 60%, with which the company contributes to avoiding greenhouse gas emissions of up to approximately 50%, compared to virgin material.

This process is aligned with the growth strategy to 2026, through which it has been generating services and products based on the circular economy and the Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, the next step is to continue expanding the portfolio of sustainable products in categories as important as the environmental world for the institutional sector.