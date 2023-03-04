March 5th is the anniversary of learning from Lei Feng. The activity of learning from Lei Feng is carried out not only around the anniversary day, but also in everyday life.

Give a piece of love to pass on the spirit of Lei Feng

In Zhongwei Township, Yicheng County, Linfen City, Shanxi Province, the local barbers are called on to form a volunteer service team, who will voluntarily cut hair for the elderly on the 5th of each month. They use a heart and a pair of scissors to provide warm service to the elderly, silently Inheriting the spirit of Lei Feng.

Xi Jiongwen is from Zhongwei Village, Yicheng County. He is 81 years old this year and has limited mobility. Every month, the barber comes to his door regularly to give him a free haircut.

Xi Jiongwen, a villager in Zhongwei Village, Zhongwei Township, Yicheng County：The hairdresser cut the hair carefully and the style is very good, we are all very satisfied.

In addition to providing door-to-door services for the elderly with limited mobility, in 2022, they will also set up a charity barber shop in the village to give voluntary haircuts to the elderly in the village.

Li Xueping, love psychologist, Zhongwei Village, Zhongwei Township, Yicheng County：As a barber, I would like to use my craft to provide some services to the elderly. When I cut my hair and saw how beautiful they are, I was so happy.

Carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, volunteer service all the year round

Ye Deyi is an electric worker of the State Grid Zhouning County Power Supply Company in Ningde City, Fujian Province. He has been helping the elderly and children with difficult families all year round, and has sent them loving services. Lin Shuzhu, an elderly man in his seventies who lives alone, suffers from serious underlying diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. For many years, Ye Deyi helped the elderly buy medicine. For more than 20 years, Ye Deyi has not changed his mobile phone number, and his mobile phone number has become a “helpline” for many local elderly and users.

Volunteer Ye Deyi from Zhouning County Power Supply Company, Ningde City, Fujian Province:When I was a child, I was helped by others, and I wanted to be capable. If I could help others a little, I would help a little more.

Over the years, he has donated a total of 130,000 yuan to support education. Ye Deyi’s caring service has influenced and driven many people around him to participate in voluntary service.

Volunteer service on the warm high-speed rail journey warms people’s hearts

In Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, the local railway department organized a volunteer service team at the high-speed railway station to provide assistance such as carrying luggage and taking care of children for passengers in need.

Passenger Ms. Sun：This time I received the help of volunteers, and I felt very relaxed. They also helped many people like me who have a lot of luggage.

Wang Chenxing, Captain of Jiangsu Yancheng Volunteer Service Team:We also organized student volunteers to carry out voluntary services of “Lei Feng in My Heart” and “I Tell Lei Feng’s Stories”.

[

责编：杨煜 ]