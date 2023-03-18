Home News Injures a policeman with a shard of glass before being stopped and arrested [notiziediprato.it]
Injures a policeman with a shard of glass before being stopped and arrested

The eventful episode happened in the early evening of yesterday in Iolo. A 20-year-old already with a previous record ended up in handcuffs, while the police officer was treated in the emergency room

With a shard of glass he injured a police officer before being blocked. It happened in the early evening of yesterday, March 17, in the Iolo area. The police patrol intervened after the report of a young man who was wandering around the street brandishing a shard. At the sight of the agents, the agitated man, a 20-year-old Maghrebi with a record, lashed out at them. A scuffle ensued at the end of which the young man was immobilized and disarmed. He was arrested for resisting and injuring a public official. The policeman injured in the hand was treated in the emergency room with a six-day prognosis.

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
18.03.2023 h 14:27


