Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River enters river opening period

　 News from our newspaper (reporterLi Jianguo) At 8:00 a.m. on February 20, the Kaihe section of the Yellow River passed through the Ningmeng junction (right bank) Kushuigou for 1 kilometer, marking that the Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River entered the opening period.

On January 2, 2023, the entire 720-kilometer section of the Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River was closed. The closure lasted for 34 days, and the water level of the closed river was basically stable. On February 20, the Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River entered the opening period. During the river closure process, the water level was low, the flow rate was relatively small, the average ice thickness was 0.572 meters, and the maximum increase in tank water storage was 620 million cubic meters.

Focusing on the work of preventing snowfall during the opening of the river, the Water Resources Department of the Autonomous Region requires all regions along the Yellow River to revise the “one village, one policy” anti-storm plan for the residents of the Yellow River floodplain, and implement a response mechanism; Duty on duty and information submission and other work. On February 20, the Water Resources Department of the autonomous region sent a technical team to the frontline headquarters of Baotou City.

Source: China Water News, February 21, 2023

