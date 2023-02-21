In the House of #GFVIP surprises are not long in coming, e Luca Onestini is about to meet a very special person in his life: Raffaello Tonon.

The two had met during the second edition of Big Brother, and in their journey they had distinguished themselves by their great sincere and transparent friendship.

Raffaello, before meeting the VIP, talks to Alfonso, and declares that he has found in Onestini a loyal friend on whom he can count “It’s the stick of my life” he says proud and sure of his words. In addition, he also says that after the #GF he experienced various moments of discouragement and that he found in Luca a person who always managed to lift him up and make him smile.

Shortly afterwards, invited to the garden, Onestini is promptly Freezed and his dear and best friend Tonon makes his entrance. “I am happy to be here, you are my family, I will always be with yours” Raphael begins his speech. However, continuing, he also wants to tell him that from his point of view the VIP should move away from the groups that are forming in the House, and that he should focus more on his path and above all on himself. “This experience is giving you something extra” concludes looking into his eyes.

Onestini, taking the floor, says he sees a special person in Tonon, someone who managed to lift his spirits in his darkest moments, and for this he will always be grateful.

To conclude the meeting between friends, Ivana also arrives in the garden and greets an important part of her life with great joy and, after sharing so many memories and emotions, the VIPs return to the house welcomed by the love and affection of the their companions.