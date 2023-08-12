Inner Mongolia’s Cultural and Tourism Department Focuses on High-Quality Development and Recovery

Inner Mongolia Focuses on High-Quality Development of Culture and Tourism

August 11, Inner Mongolia – The Information Office of the Autonomous Region Government recently held a press conference led by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Autonomous Region. The conference focused on the “accelerating the high-quality development of culture and tourism in Inner Mongolia by focusing on two major events” theme.

Since the beginning of this year, the Cultural and Tourism Department of Inner Mongolia has been dedicated to achieving the goals set by General Secretary Xi Jinping, as well as the two major events of building a model autonomous region in a comprehensive manner. With the support of favorable policies, high-quality products, and a variety of activities, the cultural and tourism market in the region has experienced steady growth and a strong recovery. The demand for cultural and tourism consumption has been released at an accelerated pace, with special brands gaining popularity among the locals.

In order to promote Inner Mongolia as the preferred destination for self-driving tours, camping trips, vacation tours, and health tourism, the region is implementing the “Millions of People Traveling Together” plan. A series of brand activities with the theme of “Meeting in the Grassland” has been launched, leading to the continuous heating up of the cultural and tourism market. Additionally, Inner Mongolia is actively integrating into the new pattern of opening up in an all-round way. The Department of Culture and Tourism has released 15 measures to promote the recovery and development of the cultural and tourism industries, including special reward policies for tourism trains and chartered flights. More than 150 activities benefiting the people have been initiated, along with measures such as coordinating the signing of contracts between banks and cultural tourism companies amounting to 3.5 billion yuan ($509 million), further boosting the cultural and tourism market.

Furthermore, Inner Mongolia is focusing on building the consciousness of the Chinese nation community and promoting the development of culturally empowered tourism. Notably, eight works, including the opera “Two Wings of God,” have been awarded national honors, 10 works have been selected for the 14th National Dance Show, and the rerun of the panorama-style large-scale horse dance drama “Ode to the Eternal Horse” has received positive reviews. Additionally, the dance drama “Cavalry” has performed over 100 times. By vigorously developing ecotourism, cultural tourism, leisure tourism, and health tourism, Inner Mongolia plans to drive industrial upgrading through integration and innovation. Eleven units have been selected as demonstration areas for the autonomous region’s focus on cultivating the integrated development of the cultural and tourism industry.

To cater to the leisure and vacation needs of tourists, the cultural tourism system in the entire region has expedited the construction of self-driving camps, resorts, camping sites, and health care sites. The upgrade and transformation of self-driving tour service projects in 16 key expressway service areas have been completed, and 95 self-driving camps have been built or are currently under construction. The quality of holiday projects such as Aershan Resort, Lotus Resort, and Duolun Lake Resort continues to improve. Moreover, 118 campsites have been built or are under construction, with sites like Huahai Zhiyue in Hohhot gaining popularity. In terms of health care, 66 health care bases have been established or are being constructed, including well-known destinations like Keshiketeng Hot Spring, Ningcheng County Hot Spring Town, and Yakeshi National Forest Health Care Base. Other projects, such as Xilinhot Volcanic Hot Spring Scenic Spot, Duolun Sanheyuan Hot Spring Scenic Spot, and Aershan Jinjianggou Hot Spring, are currently in progress.

In the promotion of excellent traditional Chinese culture, two grasslands in the region have been selected as national “red grasslands.” Additionally, 10 red tourist routes with the theme of “Beautiful Northern Xinjiang” have been launched, offering themed boutique travel routes. The development of tourism in Manzhouli, Erenhot, and Aershan port areas has been innovatively promoted. Manzhouli primarily focuses on upgrading its border tourism pilot zones, while Aershan is dedicated to the construction of leisure and vacation bases. Erenhot, on the other hand, emphasizes cooperation with Mongolia in the creation of cross-border tourism cooperation zones.

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia continues to implement the reform of “decentralization, control, and service” in the cultural and tourism field. Through improved government service efficiency, the cultural and tourism market is regulated, and violations of laws and regulations are cracked down upon. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of tourism services, optimize the market environment, and protect the rights and interests of tourists.

With these initiatives, Inner Mongolia is working towards achieving the high-quality transformation of its natural resources, aiming to turn “green water and green mountains” into “golden mountains and silver mountains.”

