Youth Innovate to Carry Forward Traditional Culture at ICIF 19

The 19th ICIF (International Cultural Industry Fair) held recently showcased the fusion of intangible cultural heritage and fashion, showcasing the popularity and appeal of traditional culture among the younger generation. The exhibition area dedicated to youth and creativity attracted many visitors, who were captivated by the combination of tradition and innovation. The event highlighted the efforts of young people to inject trendy, innovative, and technological elements into traditional culture.

During the symposium on cultural inheritance and development, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of cultural prosperity and building a culturally powerful country. He stated that young people, as the most energetic and creative group in society, have a key role to play in creating a new culture that belongs to the current era. Young people are encouraged to embrace cultural self-confidence and strengthen their connection to excellent traditional Chinese culture.

The growing interest and love for traditional Chinese culture among young people is evident. From engaging in archaeological activities and traditional tea ceremonies to learning ancient crafts in intangible cultural heritage workshops, young people are finding resonance and pride in their cultural roots. This increased appreciation for traditional culture further strengthens their cultural confidence.

Moreover, an increasing number of young individuals are dedicating themselves to inheriting and developing traditional Chinese culture. Examples range from Liu Wenwen, China‘s first doctor of suona, who has gained international recognition for her performances, to dancer Meng Qingyang, who has achieved online popularity. Young people are making significant contributions to the preservation and development of Chinese culture in various fields.

Cultural self-confidence, however, should not lead to self-importance and exclusion. Chinese civilization has always embraced diversity and learned from other cultures. In the new era, Chinese youth are integrating into the global community with greater depth and breadth. They are becoming more open, tolerant, and self-improving in their interactions with other countries. Chinese youth should actively engage in international cultural exchanges, tell Chinese stories on global stages, and participate in global youth affairs.

Cultural self-confidence also includes adhering to integrity and innovation. Innovation is seen as the best way to inherit and carry forward traditional culture. With the current “cultural and creative fever” in China, young people are being called upon to maintain the spirit of innovation and continue the historical context of traditional culture. They are encouraged to keep pace with the times, be bold in innovation, and infuse youthful energy into the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese culture.

The majority of young people have embraced their new cultural missions and are working hard to strengthen their cultural self-confidence. By doing so, they contribute to the advancement of Chinese modern civilization and the construction of a socialist cultural power.

