Rising Above Challenges: How Spiritual Support Led the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team to Victory in the Asian Cup

Relying on spiritual support to return to the top of Asia——Interview with Zheng Wei, the head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team

On the 2nd, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Japanese team by 2 points in the final of the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup, winning the cup for the first time since 2011. Zheng Wei, the head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said that the most important reason for the team to overcome multiple challenges and stand on the highest podium is spiritual support.

“After last year’s World Cup training, we have grown from a mid-range team to the second place in the world, and our mentality has become more tenacious. Although we have encountered many difficulties this time, after everyone has this experience, their mentality adjustment will be more mature.” Zheng Wei said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency on the third day after leading the team back to China.

Did not expect to win the championship

“Before the game, I definitely didn’t expect (to win the championship).” Zheng Wei said frankly, considering factors such as injuries and some players going to overseas leagues to play, the Chinese women’s basketball team had eight fewer players in the early preparations than last year’s World Cup. In addition, the Asian Cup The results are “linked” to the right to participate in the Paris Olympic Women’s Basketball Qualifying Tournament. The goal set by the team is to first ensure the right to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and then strive for good results.

“A lot of things were unknown at the time, and there were no staff members during the preparation period. After arriving in Sydney, the Asian Cup lineup just got together.” Zheng Wei said, it can be said that the team had ideas about winning the championship and tried their best to fight, but Not sure at all.

Zheng Wei revealed that during the Chinese women’s basketball training in Europe, the opponents were very strong, facing the top four teams in this year’s European Championship, and the opponent lineup was very neat. “Although we lost a lot of points, in one or two games or at a certain stage, the substitute players and reserve forces have been greatly tempered.” Zheng Wei said, “Of course we always lose, and our confidence and morale will definitely be affected. , Everyone is also doubting themselves, whether they can do it or not. When we gather in Sydney, although the team is full, there is almost no time to adjust, but there is no room for thinking so much, because the competition will start soon.”

In the three group matches, the Chinese women’s basketball team, which was in the adjustment period, had a slow start when facing a relatively weak opponent. The group match ended with the South Korean team and won in overtime. In this regard, Zheng Wei said: “The team’s condition in the group stage is not very good, and it has been running in, but the first three group matches are very important to us. We summarize while playing, find problems, find ways to solve and adjust .”

Facing the host Australia in the semi-finals, the Chinese women’s basketball team once lost to their opponents in the warm-up match before the start of this tournament. “We also mobilized before the game, which is to unify our thinking, play the fighting spirit of the Chinese women’s basketball team, and do a good job in the process. Everyone is gradually recovering in terms of mental outlook, skills and tactics. After fighting that game, everyone’s confidence And confidence seems to be back.” Zheng Wei recalled.

The last obstacle for the Chinese women’s basketball team to hit the Asian Cup championship is the old rival Japan. The time between the semi-finals and the final was short, and captain Yang Liwei was unable to play due to injury. The Chinese women’s basketball team once again faced disadvantages. But with strong willpower, the Chinese women’s basketball team had the last laugh in this ups and downs peak contest.

“We haven’t won the Asian Cup (championship) for 12 years. For the old group of players, this (winning) is their heart’s wish. There is an opportunity, and I don’t want to miss it again. Although Yang Liwei can’t play, other players The players can stand up and do more. Judging from the game process, everyone is holding back their energy to win the game. We use defense to restrain the opponent’s characteristics while giving full play to our own advantages. It is really not easy. ” Zheng Wei said.

Full marks for team spirit

“We have full marks on the spiritual level. The technical and tactical integration is indeed not at its best, but everyone has tried their best.” Zheng Wei said when summarizing the performance of this Asian Cup. The most important thing to win the championship is mental support.

“The team was disorganized at the beginning, and then lost a lot of games, and their mentality was relatively low. If you don’t go through this process (experience), you always feel that you are still at the second level in the world, and your confidence will definitely be affected by setbacks. Self-doubt. We are constantly solving problems, almost every day we encounter new problems, and then try to solve and adjust the next day,” she said.

After defeating the South Korean team to win the first place in the group, “I told the players that we have achieved the lowest goal, and we will go to achieve better results. Everyone also expressed their position that they should cherish the opportunity and carry forward the spirit of the Chinese women’s basketball team to further improve their performance. The goal is clarified, and the team’s cohesion and combat effectiveness have been unified.” Zheng Wei said.

“After playing the first quarter with the Japanese team, I think there is a chance to win this game.” Zheng Wei said that because the players did not win the Asian Cup in 12 years, the players wanted to prove themselves too much, which led to a special first half. In a hurry, it is not reasonable to seize the opportunity. During the intermission, she told the team members to keep calm, follow their own rhythm and characteristics, and fight as a team to have a chance to defeat their opponents.

“Since the third quarter, everyone has calmed down a lot. There is no such recklessness. Relying on the team, we basically controlled the trend of the whole game. Although the game was very stalemate, we still played according to our own rhythm and way, basically I typed out my stuff.”

In Zheng Wei’s view, the spirit of the Chinese women’s basketball team is selfless dedication, unity and cooperation, tenacious struggle, and never giving up. “Whether it is a player playing in an overseas league or a player suffering from an injury, under the call of the national team, they have given up something and are obliged to return to the team. Including starting substitutes and offensive and defensive arrangements, they all obey The needs of the team. This inherits the spirit of the Chinese women’s basketball team, no matter what the team situation is, we will always maintain unity and cooperation, and never give up.”

Practicing down-to-earth every day

In this Asian Cup, Han Xu averaged 22 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, and was named the most valuable player of the tournament. Zheng Wei said that Han Xu went to the US Women’s Professional Basketball League (WNBA) to play this season. He had great hopes and wanted to make a further improvement on the basis of last year. Many, I am very anxious, and the coaching staff of the national team are also very anxious. They will often communicate with her to understand the situation, and she herself has been maintaining training and maintenance.

“She was not in a particularly good state in the first few games of the group stage. We have been helping her adjust, and I will also tell her what the team expects her to do. Not only need to help the team in scoring, but especially in defense at the basket And rebounding, I also put forward some specific requirements for her. She adjusted very quickly and matured a lot, laying the foundation for the subsequent games.”

Young players also got the chance to play in some games, showcasing their potential and contributing to the team’s victory. Zheng Wei emphasized that the growth and improvement of each player is the result of their own efforts and the support and guidance of the coaching staff.

“The Chinese women’s basketball team is a united and harmonious team. We work together every day in training and competitions, and we strive to improve ourselves. This is the foundation of our success. We will continue to work hard and strive for greater achievements in the future.” Zheng Wei concluded.

The victory of the Chinese women’s basketball team in the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup has once again brought glory to the country and inspired the pride and enthusiasm of Chinese basketball fans. As they rely on spiritual support, the team has proven that with hard work, determination, and teamwork, they can overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

