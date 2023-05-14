Inter: Farris, it was an opportunity not to be missed – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 13 – The Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was silent at the end of the match, who was thus unable to attend the classic post-match interviews after the success against Sassuolo. This is how his deputy, Massimiliano Farris, presented himself in front of the TVs. “Simone’s message on this match was clear, it was a very special occasion not to be missed given the very heavy matches – he said in an interview with Sky Sport – The calendar isn’t great, let’s see, now the second leg of the semifinal, then there will be the Cup final Italy. As soon as the Champions League match ended, that was the signal, the results of the others gave us another opportunity and we did very well today”.



“Is Inzaghi’s best Inter? There was a long period last year too where we played very well. We live on a thin thread of tactical balance, we struggle to skip the man one-on-one up to Lukaku, sometimes “We lost our balance excessively. There’s no need to lose 11 races, but we’ve also done other routes and now we’ve also fixed the Champions League race,” concluded Farris. (HANDLE).

