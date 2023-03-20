Interaction of water purification experiments, small water-saving tips solicitation of wetland city graffiti DIY…Hangzhou opened the theme activity of “3.22 World Water Day, China Water Week”

Daily Business News Yesterday, when the 31st “World Water Day” and the 36th “China Water Week” were approaching, the Hangzhou Forestry and Water Conservancy Bureau hosted the “Protecting the Mother River Together and Celebrating the Asian Games Together” “The theme event opened at the Hangzhou Water Conservancy Science Museum.

The event kicked off with the passionate dance “Asian Games, I’m Coming”. Ten water-saving benchmark units in Hangzhou were commended on the spot, and four water conservancy science popularization schools including Hangzhou Qizheng Middle School and Hangzhou Caihe No. The publicity and education co-construction unit awarded the plaque, and also released the 4th “Water Conservation I Have Paintings” Youth Water-saving Painting Competition of Hangzhou Water Conservancy Science Museum.

How to save water in daily life? How to purify dirty water? The on-site popular science market carnival activities – I challenge the water method, welcome the Asian Games with skillful hands, hand-made intangible cultural heritage paper-cutting and other activities attracted the enthusiastic participation of many students and parents.

Volunteers from the municipal water conservancy science popularization brought interactive projects such as “Water Law Knowledge Quiz”, “Water Saving Tips Collection”, “Water Purification and Drip Irrigation Experiment” and other interactive projects. Through your question-and-answer interaction, knowledge of water law is popularized, and students’ awareness of water resource protection is enhanced.

The interesting small water purification experiment aroused the curiosity of the students. Many children rushed to watch the interaction and witnessed how a drop of dirty water turned into clean water. They all praised “it’s amazing”!

In addition, the Hangzhou Water Conservancy Work Achievement Exhibition of “Water Harnessing, Prospering Water, Benefiting People’s Livelihood, Escorting Development and Promoting Common Wealth” was also held at the event site. Select more than 100 pictures and use vivid language to show the social and economic development achievements of Hangzhou water conservancy services.

Yang Xiaoxia, engineer of Hangzhou Water Conservancy Science Museum, introduced that in order to escort the Asian Games, the Municipal Forestry and Water Bureau will carry out water security guarantees for Asian Games venues, construction of carbon-neutral forests for the Asian Games, flood and drought protection, forest fire safety guarantees, and urban and rural drinking water supply guarantees. wait for action.