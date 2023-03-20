The Lazio-Roma match ends 1-0 breaking latest news

A derby of the Capital announced in a low key, marked by hard play and extreme nervousness even after the game – and there were no lack of clashes outside the stadium between police and fans -, rewards Lazio who repeat the victory of the first leg, even in the 1-0 score, favored by the hour played with an extra man for the sending off of Ibanez in the first half. The match confirms the current limits of the two teams, which despite everything find themselves fighting for a place in the Champions League. The three points taken by Sarri thanks to Zaccagni’s beautiful goal are a good booty in this hunt and second place a boost of confidence after the disappointing elimination in the Conference League, while Roma accuse the second knockout in a row following the victory over Juventus. At the Olimpico, for very long stretches, the show is scarce, the quality bows to the nervousness, multiplied after the second yellow card shown to Ibanez, on the half hour. And in the end there will be five red cards, two for members of the rival benches in the end of the first half and as many for Marusic (quarrel with Mancini) and Cristante (in response to Luca Pellegrini) all protagonists of the tumult after the triple whistle. The biancocelesti, which Sarri lines up in a typical formation, with the Felipe Anderson-Pedro-Zaccagni trident ahead who manages to fill the absence of Immobile, play more game in the face of a waiting and very little incisive Rome with Belotti and above all with Dybala, in his first Roman derby after missing the one in November due to injury. A really not brilliant debut for Joya, never at the center of the game and replaced in the second half by Llorente. But the protagonist in a particularly flat start to the match was Ibanez, who was booked in the 8th minute for a foul on Felipe Anderson and again in the 32nd minute for a tackle on Milinkovic. Another negative exploit in a derby for the Brazilian, after he favored Luis Alberto’s winning goal in the first leg. Between the two yellows, little or nothing, with Roma very contracted in defense and Lazio more maneuverable but never dangerous. The first noteworthy shot only came in the 18th minute, when Wijnaldum grazed the crossbar with a strong shot from the edge. Two minutes later, Felipe Anderson found an opening in the area but weakly fired on Rui Patricio. On the half hour Zaccagni tries a shot from the edge but Rui Patricio is ready. It is the prelude of the red to Ibanez, much contested by the Giallorossi who changes the balance and raises the tension to dangerous levels. All this leads to a sensational brawl between the two benches, triggered by a face-to-face between Pedro and goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos. Massa expels the Portuguese and a member of the Lazio bench. The numerical superiority gives Lazio even more possession of the ball, which is completely sterile, except for a scissor kick from Milinkovic that ended up wide. In the second half the script does not change. Lazio tries from a distance because they can’t find any gap in the Giallorossi defence, until in the 20th minute Felipe Anderson sends a deep shot into Zaccagni, who doesn’t waste the opportunity by beating Rui Patricio at the far post. The advantage seems to be short-lived, because Casale puts the ball into his goal in the fray, but the possible 1-1 is canceled out by an offside by Smalling. For Roma Abraham and Matic enter for Belotti and Wijnaldum, then also El Saarawy for a Llorente that lasted half an hour. Lazio have space to attack but it is Spinazzola who forces Provedel to avoid a draw. The last sparks, between shoving and slapping, are at the final whistle, to lower the level even further.

