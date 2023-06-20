AquaZumba immerses Samarians in aquatic fun and physical well-being

Santa Marta is consolidating itself as the sports tourism capital of the country thanks to the exciting activities promoted by the District Mayor’s Office.

In this sense, AquaZumba stands out as a musicalized physical activity class in the water, which provides numerous benefits for the body and health, such as the ability to strengthen muscles by working against the resistance of the water.

In addition, when performing lower extremity raising and jumping exercises in the water, the impact on the joints is reduced, providing additional protection. This is in addition to the general well-being that physical activity provides, including strengthening the cardiac and respiratory systems.

It may interest you: The ‘Water Route’ has supplied more than 30 million liters in the District

More than 200 people participated in the third session of this exciting aquatic activity, held at the Vida Aquatic Complex. Arlet Gómez, who participated in the program, was pleased with the Mayor’s Office: “We want to thank you on behalf of all the users for all those recreational activities that you are doing for well-being and for our health.”

AquaZumba has been a complete success in its three editions, benefiting more than 600 people. This innovative aquatic activity, carried out by the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, through the Inred, continues to provide a unique experience of fun and physical strengthening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

