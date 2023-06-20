Blazers: in the event of the sale of the third choice, will Williamson be aimed at and not Ingram?

The Portland Trail Blazers are undecided whether or not to give up the number 3 pick in the next draft.

Lillard has let it be known that he would rather have a star ready to win immediately in the team rather than a thick rookie.

In case of the sale of the third pick, the Blazers dream of being able to get to Zion Williamson rather than Brandon Ingram.

Williamson would deliver a potentially devastating pick-and-roll with Damian Lillard. The problem is physical as far as Williamson is concerned.

