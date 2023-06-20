Blazers: in the event of the sale of the third choice, will Williamson be aimed at and not Ingram?

8
The Portland Trail Blazers are undecided whether or not to give up the number 3 pick in the next draft.
Lillard has let it be known that he would rather have a star ready to win immediately in the team rather than a thick rookie.
In case of the sale of the third pick, the Blazers dream of being able to get to Zion Williamson rather than Brandon Ingram.
Williamson would deliver a potentially devastating pick-and-roll with Damian Lillard. The problem is physical as far as Williamson is concerned.
