Interdiction restored to advocate Manna, mayor of Rende – Calabria

(ANSA) – RENDE, MAY 10 – The Court of Review of Salerno has reinstated the measure of the interdiction from the legal profession for one year of the lawyer Marcello Manna, mayor of Rende and president of Anci Calabria. The provision was notified to him by the financiers of the economic and financial police unit of Crotone. Manna is accused in Salerno for corruption in judicial documents together with the former judge of the Court of Appeal of Catanzaro Marco Petrini. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Campania is competent to manage the proceedings in which magistrates of the district of the Court of Appeal of Catanzaro are investigated or injured party.



The decision of the review court of Salerno which, in accepting the request of the prosecutor had canceled a previous order of the investigating judge who had revoked the disqualification measure, became definitive after the sentence of the Court of Cassation which in recent days declared the appeal presented inadmissible by the defenders of Manna.



Manna, in particular, according to the indictment, on May 30, 2019 allegedly handed Petrini five thousand euros in cash to obtain the acquittal and consequent release of Francesco Patitucci, defended by Manna himself, accused of the murder of Luca Bruni, which took place in Castrolibero on 3 January 2012. Patitucci, for that crime had already been sentenced in the first instance, with abbreviated procedure, to 30 years in prison.



Last March, the prosecutor of Salerno Francesca Fittipaldi asked for the sentence of Manna and Petrucci, respectively, to 6 and 8 years in prison during the process with abbreviated rite that is celebrated before the investigating judge. A new hearing is scheduled for May 12 with arguments by the lawyer Riccardo Olivo for Manna and by the lawyer Francesco Calderaro for Petrini. (HANDLE).

